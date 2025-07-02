Bazaar Style Retail Q1 Update: Revenue Estimated To Rise 37%

Baazar Style Retail Ltd. has estimated a 37% year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Standalone revenue for the retail chain during the April–June period is forecasted to increase to Rs 377.7 crore, according to its quarterly business update released on the bourses on Wednesday.

The company's sales per square feet value stands at Rs 664 per month, for the quarter ended June. The company has opened 22 new stores in the month of June, while it has closed four.

Baazar Style Retail plans to open up to 50 stores annually over the next two years to drive growth. The multi-brand apparel retailer will focus on expansion into small towns.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, the fashion retail chain's managing director, Shreyans Surana, said the company aims to achieve this expansion target while strategically investing in warehouses and maintaining a healthy growth rate.