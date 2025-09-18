Stocks To Watch Today: Marico, Blackbuck, Lodha Developers, Poonawalla Fincorp, Bandhan Bank

Cohance Lifesciences: Jusmiral Holdings to sell 1.9 crore shares, representing 5.1% stake worth about Rs 1,756.2 crore. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 900 per share, a 6.9% discount to the last current market price. IIFL Capital Services is the sole broker.

Marico: Certain officials of the Income Tax department visited some of the company’s offices and manufacturing units in India. The company further added that the proceedings are underway, and it is extending full cooperation to the officials. The FMCG company further added that there will be no material impact on business operations.

Zinka Logistics: The name of the company is to be changed to Blackbuck effective Sept. 22.

Bandhan Bank: The bank sells 15.39 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs 21.5 per share to SMBC. The stake in Yes Bank reduced to 0.21% from 0.7%.

Lodha Developers: The company to refer Rajendra Lodha resignation matter to authorities for investigation. Rajendra Lodha resigned as director on Aug. 17.

Federal Bank: The bank sells 16.62 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs 21.5 per share to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Bajaj Finserv: The company has ambitious financial and operational targets for 2029. It expects its total income to increase by 20-22%, reaching Rs 3 lakh crore. Concurrently, its profit is projected to grow by 18-22%, hitting Rs 20,000 crores. The company also aims to significantly expand its customer base, anticipating a 15-17% rise to 20 crore customers by 2029. These projections reflect a strong focus on both revenue growth and profitability, supported by a substantial increase in its customer base.

Aavas Financiers: The company approved raising up to Rs 8,500 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The board approved the allotment of 3.3 crore shares worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore to promoter Rising Sun.