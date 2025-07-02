HDB Financial Services Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Dreamfolks Services Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. are some of the stocks to watch on Wednesday.Bharat Seats Ltd. and Sika Interplant Systems. Ltd. are some of the stocks going ex-trade for dividend.Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Tuesday's market hours:.Auto Stocks: Hyundai Motor India's passenger vehicle sales in June stood at 60,924 units, above the estimate of 59,400 units. Total sales were 60,924 units compared to 58,701 units in May. Maruti Suzuki's total sales fell 6% year-on-year to 1.68 lakh units, versus an estimate of 1.675 lakh units.Adani Enterprises: The company will issue NCDs worth Rs 500 crore, with an additional green shoe option of Rs 500 crore. The issue opens on July 9 and closes on July 22. Its arm, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, completed the acquisition of an 85.1% stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore on July 1.JSW Energy: Subsidiary JSW Renew Energy signed a purchase pact with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited for a 250 MW/500 MWh battery energy storage system.Dreamfolks: Closed some programmes for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank as of July 1, 2025, which may have a material impact.Ceigall India: An arm of the company received an order worth Rs 1,199 crore from NHAI for constructing the 4/6-lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass (Part-1) with a length of 35.40 km.Asian Paints, Grasim Industries: The CCI ordered an investigation into a complaint by Birla Opus Paints, part of Grasim Industries, alleging Asian Paints abused its dominant position in the decorative paints segment.Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Received Rs 631 crore from Lalitpur Power Generation Company through a buyback.Zen Technologies: Acquired a 76% stake in TISA Aerospace Private Limited, making it a subsidiary by purchasing equity shares and converting debentures.South Indian Bank: Reported June update: gross advances rose 8% YoY to Rs 89,201 crore, deposits increased 9% to Rs 1.12 lakh crore, and CASA rose 9% to Rs 36,204 crore. CASA ratio remained at 32.06%..HDB Financial Services: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 740 apiece. The Rs 12,500 crore. IPO was subscribed 2.49 times on its third and final day.Sambhv Steel Tubes: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 82 apiece. The Rs 540 crore IPO was subscribed 6.02 times on its third and final day. .Ex-Dividend: Bharat Seats, Sika Interplant Systems..Trade Setup For July 2: Nifty Resistance At 25,670–25,740