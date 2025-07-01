Car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported on Tuesday a 6% decrease in total sales at 1.68 lakh units in June as against 1.79 lakh units in the same period last year.The company said its domestic sales decreased 12% during the month to 1.3 lakh units as against 1.5 lakh units in June 2025.Sales of mini-segment cars, including Alto and S-Presso, decreased 37% to 9,395 units as compared to 6,414 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki said in an exchange filing.The company said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, WagonR and Dzire fell 17% to 54,177 units in June this year as against 64,049 units last year.The sales of the company's mid-sized sedan Ciaz, which was launched in October 2014, nearly doubled to 1,028 units.Sales of utility vehicles, including Grand Vitara, Brezza, Fronx, Invicto, Jimny and Ertiga, fell 8% to 47,947 units in June this year from 52,373 units in the corresponding month last year.Sales of vans — Eeco — fell 14% to 9,340 units in the last month this year as compared to 10,771 units in the same period of previous year. Exports during the month rose 22% to 37,842 units as compared to 31,033 units in June last year, it added.Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed 0.34% higher at Rs 12,442 per share. This compares with a 0.10% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 2.75% in the last 12 months and 14.58% year-to-date.Out of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 37 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.7%..June Auto Sales LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki Total Sales Falls 6%; Tata Motors Monthly Sales Fall 12%