Stocks To Watch: TCS, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Wipro, Phoenix Mills, Metropolis Healthcare, CAMS, Trident

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be in focus during Friday trade as the IT giant kicks off the fourth quarter earnings season.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. has launched drug-free migraine management device Nerivio in Europe.

The Phoenix Mills Ltd. reported a total consumption jump of 27% year-on-year at Rs 2,818 crore in the fourth quarter, while Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s core business revenue grew by 15% year-on-year.