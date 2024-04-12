Stocks To Watch: TCS, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Wipro, Phoenix Mills, Metropolis Healthcare, CAMS, Trident
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be in focus during Friday trade as the IT giant kicks off the fourth quarter earnings season.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. has launched drug-free migraine management device Nerivio in Europe.
The Phoenix Mills Ltd. reported a total consumption jump of 27% year-on-year at Rs 2,818 crore in the fourth quarter, while Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s core business revenue grew by 15% year-on-year.
India's benchmark equity indices ended at all-time closing high on Wednesday, after extending gains in the last hour of trade. The NSE Nifty 50 also hit an intraday high of 22,775.70 points and the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the psychologically crucial mark of 75,000.
The Nifty closed 111.05 points, or 0.49%, higher at 22,753.80 and the Sensex ended 354.45 points, or 0.47%, up at 75,038.15.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,778.2 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 163.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened by 13 paise to close at Rs 83.19 against the US dollar.
Most share indices in Asia-Pacific region were trading lower as back-to-back strong economic data from the US compelled market participants to pull back their bets on rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 191.50 points or 0.49% higher at 39,634.13, and the S&P ASX 200 was 28.80 points or 0.37% lower at 7,784.80 as of 06:37 a.m. The KOSPI index was trading 11.30 points or 0.42% down at 2,695.66 as of 06:37 a.m.
Benchmark indices on Wall Street rebounded on the back of technology stocks rallying. The Nasdaq 100 index ended 1.65% higher as of Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.74% higher, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled flat
Brent crude was trading 0.40% higher at $90.14 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.55% at $2,385.46 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was 34.5 points or 0.15% lower at 22,680.50 as of 6:42 a.m.
Earnings In Focus
Tata Consultancy Services and Anand Rathi Wealth.
Stocks To Watch
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company launched drug-free migraine management device Nerivio in Germany through its step-down subsidiary Betapharm.
Wipro: The company appointed Malay Joshi as CEO for Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit.
The Phoenix Mills: The company reported a total consumption jump of 27% year-on-year at Rs 2,818 crore in the fourth quarter, gross retail collections went up 37% at Rs 791 crore while total consumption was up 22% YoY at Rs 11,327 crore for the end of the financial year 2024, gross retail collections up 27% at Rs 2,743 crore.
Metropolis Healthcare: The company's core business revenue grew by 15% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. The company’s B2C revenues grew by 18%. The company repaid debt, resulting in a debt-free status as of March 31.
Trident: The company commissioned a capacity of 1.1 MWp solar power project in Madhya Pradesh. The total installed capacity of the Madhya Pradesh plant is now at 29.5 MWp.
Computer Age Management Services: The Reserve Bank of India has granted authorisation to the company to operate as an online payment aggregator. CAMSPAY, the payment business unit of the company achieved a record-setting registration of more than 1.2 million mandates for UPI Autopay in the month of March.
UNO Minda: The company secured a land parcel in IMT Kharkhoda and initiated a ceremony for a greenfield alloy wheel plant.
Varun Beverages: The company approved the investment In two special-purpose vehicles, Huoban Energy 11 and Aspirative Creative Ventures.
DCX Systems: The company appointed Diwakaraiah N J as CFO effective April 11.
PVR Inox: The company opened a 9-screen multiplex in Kochi, Kerala.
Cupid: The company secured a commercial deal to provide 5.9 million female condoms in Brazil, valued at Rs 23.07 crore.
CESC: The company’s subsidiary Purvah Green Power acquired 100% shareholding of Bhadla Three SKP Green Ventures for 3.83 crore.
New Listing
Bharti Hexacom: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday at an issue price of Rs 570 apiece. The Rs 4,275-crore IPO was subscribed 29.88 times on its third and final day.
Bulk Deals
Protean eGov Technologies: 360 One Special Wam Ltd., under two of its funds, sold 16.11 lakh shares at an average of Rs 1,116 apiece, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 5 sold 5.37 lakh shares (1.3%) at Rs 1,130 apiece, while Massachusetts Institute of Technology Basic Retirement Plan bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,145 apiece.
Who's Meeting Whom
Atul: To meet analysts and investors on May 2.
Asian Granito India: To meet analysts and investors on April 15.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band changes from 10% to 5%: Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation.
Price Band changes from 20% to 10%: Puravankara.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: IIFL Finance, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation.
Ex/record dividend: Mold-Tek Packaging, S H Kelkar and Company, Goodluck India, Mold-Tek Technologies.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Rico Auto Industries.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures up by 0.3% to 22,812.4 at a premium of 58.6 points.
Nifty April futures open interest up by 0.12%.
Nifty Bank April futures up by 0.36% to 49,019.05 at a premium of 32.45 points.
Nifty Bank April futures open interest up by 9.6%.
Nifty Options April 18 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,800.
Bank Nifty Options April 16 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 49,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Exide Industries, Hindustan Copper, IDEA, India Cements, National Aluminium, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
