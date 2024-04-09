Oil, Gas Q4 Results Preview - Operationally Better: Prabhudas Lilladher

Indian oil and gas sector’s operating profit is expected to improve by 6% QoQ to Rs 978 billion. Upstream companies like Oil and Natural Gas Ltd. and Oil India Ltd. are expected to show marginal improvement in production with net crude realization of $77.5/barrel of oil post windfall tax.

Similarly, gas realisation will remain unchanged QoQ at $6.5/metric million British thermal unit. City gas distributions are expected to report 7-12% YoY volume growth with strong Ebitda/standard cubic metre amid decline in spot LNG prices.

Oil marketing companies are expected to report moderate gross refining margins and gross marketing margins.

We expect Reliance Industries Ltd.’s oil-to-chemical segment’s operating profitability to improve on account of better refining margins although petchem spreads will continue to remain weak.

We build in steady telecom performance with 2%QoQ subscriber growth and flat average revenue per user; retail revenue growth is also expected to be steady.

Oil India and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. remain our top pick in the sector.