Stocks To Watch: NHPC, Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree, IIFL Finance, IndusInd Bank

State-run power major NHPC Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd. and IIFL Finance Ltd. are among the major stocks in focus this Thursday.

The government will sell up to 3.5% stake in NHPC via offer for sale on Jan. 18 and 19.

Adani Enterprises plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years to set up a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data center in Maharashtra.

LTIMindtree's net profit stayed flat in the October–December quarter, even as the top line showed a marginal uptick.

Private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd. will report its third quarter results on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect the bank to post a net profit of Rs 2,336 crore.