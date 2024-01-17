Cipla - Striving For Sustainable Growth Beyond FY24: Motilal Oswal

After exhibiting a moderate 7% YoY earnings growth in FY23, we expect Cipla Ltd. to end FY24 on a strong note with a 26% YoY earnings growth. Cipla has executed efforts to improve its growth outlook beyond FY24. 

On the India business front, in particular, Cipla is working to not only enhance its prescription base but also strengthen its trade generics and consumer healthcare businesses.

Even in the U.S. generics segment, Cipla is developing a pipeline of difficult-to manufacture products, including respiratory and peptide products, to sustain its growth momentum.

Hence, we model a 13% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY24-26.