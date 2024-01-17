Cipla - Striving For Sustainable Growth Beyond FY24: Motilal Oswal
A robust ANDA pipeline to overcome price erosion and deliver growth
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
After exhibiting a moderate 7% YoY earnings growth in FY23, we expect Cipla Ltd. to end FY24 on a strong note with a 26% YoY earnings growth. Cipla has executed efforts to improve its growth outlook beyond FY24.
On the India business front, in particular, Cipla is working to not only enhance its prescription base but also strengthen its trade generics and consumer healthcare businesses.
Even in the U.S. generics segment, Cipla is developing a pipeline of difficult-to manufacture products, including respiratory and peptide products, to sustain its growth momentum.
Hence, we model a 13% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY24-26.
We value Cipla at 25 times 12- month forward earnings and add an net profit value of Rs 30 for g-Revlimid to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,540.
Cipla remains our top-pick in the large-cap pharma space, given:
its three pronged growth levers in India,
a robust acquired new drug application pipeline to overcome price erosion and deliver growth, and
a de-risked regulatory factor through filings from the alternate sites.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.