Stocks To Watch: Nazara Tech, Macrotech Developers, Aditya Birla Capital And More

Nazara Technologies Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. are the stocks in focus before going to trade on Thursday.

Nazara raised up to Rs 900 crore via preferential issue of shares at an issue price set at Rs 954.27 per share and will acquire a 19.35% stake in subsidiary Absolute Sport (Sportskeeda) for Rs 145 crore.

Macrotech, which operates under the Lodha brand, will acquire additional stakes in three Maharashtra-based digital infrastructure firms for a cumulative amount of Rs 240 crore.

ABCL received a no-objection letter from the Reserve Bank of India for the proposed merger of Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. with itself.

GRSE received confirmation from Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. for the construction and delivery of four more multi-purpose vessels on Wednesday.