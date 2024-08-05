Stocks To Watch: M&M, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Power Grid, Titan, Marico, Tata Chemicals, SJVN, Britannia

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and SJVN Ltd. will be in focus on Monday after they announced important business updates.

Bharti Airtel Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Marico Ltd. and Tata Chemicals Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Britannia Industries Ltd., Titan Co. and Delhivery Ltd., among others, that were announced Friday after the closing bell.