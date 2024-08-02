Nifty Snaps Longest Stretch Of Weekly Gaining Streak In Over Six Years: Market Wrap

qIndia's benchmark equity indices reversed five consecutive sessions of gains to close lower on Friday, snapping a weekly gaining streak of eight weeks to end at their lowest closing since July 25.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 293.20 points or 1.17% down at 24,717.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 885.60 points or 1.08% lower at 80,981.

Market correction on Friday erased the weekly gains, with both the Sensex and the Nifty ending the week lower, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities.

Recent domestic data like the India Manufacturing PMI at 58.1 and the goods-and-services tax collection growth of 10% remained broadly healthy, he said "Globally, markets reacted to the outcome of central bank meetings."