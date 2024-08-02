Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Ola Electric, Tata Motors, Titan, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Zinc
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will be in focus on Friday after they reported their monthly sales figures, while India's largest two-wheeler EV maker Ola Electric Mobility will hit the primary market to raise Rs 6,145 crore.
Titan Co., LIC Housing Finance Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Tata Motors Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Kalyan Jewellers Ltd., among others, that were announced Thursday after the closing bell.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.38% or 94 points lower at 24,803.50 as of 07:01 a.m.
Indian stock markets kicked off August with strong gains, as the Nifty 50 soared past the 25,000 mark for the first time and the Sensex broke through 82,000 for the first time.
The BSE Sensex closed 0.15%, or 126.21 points, higher to end at a fresh record high of 81,867.55, and the NSE Nifty 50 added 59.75 points, or 0.24%, to end at a fresh lifetime high of 25,010.90.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,089.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven sessions of buying and offloaded equities worth Rs 337 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Analysts predict that this bullish sentiment is likely to persist. However, the Nifty Media and Realty indices saw a notable decline among sectors.
"We are of the view that as long as the index is trading above 24,950, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "On the higher side, the market could rally up to 25,100–25,200. On the flip side, below 24,950, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below the same level, the market could retest the level of 24,850-24,800."
Here Are The Top 10 Stocks To Watch Today
Maruti Suzuki: The company's total sales declined 4% year-on-year at 1.75 lakh units and domestic sales down by 5% year-on-year at 1.51 lakh units for the month of July.
Infosys: The company received communication from Karnataka State authorities withdrawing the pre-show cause notice of over Rs 32,000 crore. The state has asked the company to submit a further response to the DGGI central authority.
Ola Electric Mobility: The Rs 6,145-crore IPO will open for bidding on Friday. The price band is set from Rs 72 to Rs 76 per share.
Hero MotoCorp: The company reported total sales down year-on-year 5.4% at 3.7 lakh units, domestic sales down 6.4% year-on-year 3.47 lakh units, and Exports up 13% at 22,739 units.
Godrej Agrovet: The company acquired remaining 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods for Rs 323 crore and company to set up new feed plant in Maharashtra at an initial investment of up to Rs 110 crore.
Nestle India: The company invested Rs 706 crore in a joint venture with Dr. Reddy's Labs and sold its existing medical nutrition and nutraceuticals business to the JV company for Rs 219 crore.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company has also invested Rs 734 crore in its joint venture with Nestle India to undertake its nutraceutical business in India and Nepal.
Vedanta: The company has set Aug. 2 as the ex/record for interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
SML Isuzu: The company reported 4% year-on-year dip in sales at 1,203 units.
Atul Auto: The company reported 22% rise year-on-year in sale at 2,572 units.
Q1 Results Today
Titan, LIC Housing Finance, Hindustan Zinc will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Friday.
Other results to look out for include Archean Chemical Industries, CAMS, Delhivery, Dhanuka Agritech, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Kirloskar Brothers, Medplus Health Services, Mold-Tek Packaging, PSP Projects, Saregama India, Sheela Foam, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, UPL, and Zydus Wellness.
Results After Market Hours On Thursday
Tata Motors Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.7% at Rs 1,08,048 crore versus Rs 1,02,236 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,09,228 crore).
Ebitda up 14.4% at Rs 15,509 crore versus Rs 13,559 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,266 crore).
Margin up 109 basis points at 14.35% versus 13.26(Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14%).
Net profit up 72.43% at Rs 5,692 crore versus loss of Rs 3,301 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,310 crore).
ITC Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 7.2% to Rs 17,000 crore versus Rs 15,828 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,158 crore).
Ebitda up 0.2% to Rs 6,296 crore versus Rs 6,248 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,497 crore).
Margin at 37% versus 39.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 38%).
Net Profit up 0.3% at Rs 4,917 crore versus Rs 4,903 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 5,160 crore).
Kalyan Jewellers Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.5% at Rs 5,535 crore vs Rs 4,376 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,558 crore).
Ebitda up 16% at Rs 376 crore vs Rs 323 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 377 crore).
Ebitda margin at 6.8% vs 7.4% (Bloomberg estimate 6.8%).
Net profit up 24% at Rs 178 crore vs Rs 144 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 186 crore).
Godrej Agrovet Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 2,351 crore versus Rs 2,510 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,621 crore).
Ebitda up 17.2% at Rs 226 crore versus Rs 193 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 227 crore).
Margin at 9.61% versus 7.68% (Bloomberg estimate 8.7%).
Net profit up 22.9% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 107 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 130 crore).
Somany Ceramics Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.6% to Rs 848 crore versus Rs 826 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 618.28 crore).
Ebitda up 9.7% to Rs 318 crore versus Rs 290 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60.62 crore).
Margin expanded at 37.5% versus 35% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.80%)
Net Profit down 2.5% to Rs 12.3 crore versus Rs 12.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 22.88 crore).
Thermax Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 2,184 crore versus Rs 1,933 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,243.5 crore)
Ebitda up 7% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 132 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 192 crore)
Margin at 6.5% versus 6.8% (Bloomberg estimate 8.6%)
Net profit up 82% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 60 crore (Bloomberg estimate 135 crore)
Triveni Engineering Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 1,534 crore versus Rs 1,432 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1360.95 crore).
Ebitda down 31% at Rs 86 crore versus Rs 125 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 127.45 crore).
Ebitda margin at 5.6% versus 8.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.4%).
Net profit down 54% at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72 crore).
RattanIndia Power Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 932 crore versus Rs 847 crore.
Ebitda up 20.3% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 157 crore.
Margin at 20.2% versus 18.5%.
Net profit at Rs 93 crore versus loss of Rs 549 crore.
RailTel Corp Q1 FY25 -(YoY)
Revenue up 19.4% at Rs 558 crore versus Rs 468 crore.
Ebitda up 14.5% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 90.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.5% versus 19.3%.
Net profit up 26.8% at Rs 48.7 crore versus Rs 38.4 crore.
Repco Home Finance Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 14% at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 367 crore.
Net profit up 18% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 89 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 96 crore).
GR Infraprojects Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.1% at Rs 2,030 crore versus Rs 2,478 crore.
Ebitda down 39.4% at Rs 368 crore versus Rs 607 crore.
Margin at 18.1% versus 24.5%.
Net profit down 49.7% at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 310 crore.
Paradeep Phosphates Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 22.2% at Rs 2,377 crore versus Rs 3,054 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 147 crore versus loss of Rs 38.6 crore.
Margin at 6.18%.
Net profit at Rs 5.4 crore versus loss of Rs 120 crore.
Indegene Q1 FY 25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 676 crore versus Rs 607 crore.
Ebitda up 33.2% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 96.8 crore.
Margin at 19.1% versus 15.9%.
Net profit up 28.2% at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 68 crore.
