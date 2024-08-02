Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Ola Electric, Tata Motors, Titan, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Zinc

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.38% or 94 points lower at 24,803.50 as of 07:01 a.m.

Indian stock markets kicked off August with strong gains, as the Nifty 50 soared past the 25,000 mark for the first time and the Sensex broke through 82,000 for the first time.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.15%, or 126.21 points, higher to end at a fresh record high of 81,867.55, and the NSE Nifty 50 added 59.75 points, or 0.24%, to end at a fresh lifetime high of 25,010.90.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,089.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven sessions of buying and offloaded equities worth Rs 337 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.