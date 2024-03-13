Stocks To Watch: ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, Ramco Cements, Glenmark Pharma, Shree Cement

British American Tobacco has launched a block trade to offload up to a 3.5% stake in ITC for over Rs 17,482 crore. The stock will be in focus on Wednesday trade.

The Securities Exchange Board of India ordered Vedanta to pay Rs 77.62 crore to Scottish explorer Cairn for a delay in the payment of dividends.

The U.S. stock market managed to rebound after the latest inflation figures did little to alter bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year—even if it keeps a more cautious stance for now, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.88% and 1.12%, respectively, as of 12:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.55%.

Brent crude was trading 0.57% higher at $82.68 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.94% at $2,162.32 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended on a mixed note after concluding a choppy session on Tuesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 3.05 points or 0.01%, up at 22,335.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22%, higher at 73,667.96.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 73.1 crore; domestic institutional investors also remained buyers for the fifth straight session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,358.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 4 paise to open at 82.72 against the U.S. dollar.