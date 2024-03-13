Stocks To Watch: ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, Ramco Cements, Glenmark Pharma, Shree Cement
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
British American Tobacco has launched a block trade to offload up to a 3.5% stake in ITC for over Rs 17,482 crore. The stock will be in focus on Wednesday trade.
The Securities Exchange Board of India ordered Vedanta to pay Rs 77.62 crore to Scottish explorer Cairn for a delay in the payment of dividends.
The U.S. stock market managed to rebound after the latest inflation figures did little to alter bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year—even if it keeps a more cautious stance for now, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.88% and 1.12%, respectively, as of 12:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.55%.
Brent crude was trading 0.57% higher at $82.68 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.94% at $2,162.32 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices ended on a mixed note after concluding a choppy session on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 3.05 points or 0.01%, up at 22,335.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22%, higher at 73,667.96.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 73.1 crore; domestic institutional investors also remained buyers for the fifth straight session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,358.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened by 4 paise to open at 82.72 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks To Watch
ITC: British American Tobacco, the largest public shareholder of the company, has launched a block trade to offload up to a 3.5% stake in the company for over Rs 17,482 crore.
Vedanta: The Securities Exchange Board of India ordered the company to pay Rs 77.62 crore to Scottish explorer Cairn for delay in payment of dividends and barred the firm's entire board from accessing the capital market for the same.
Aurobindo Pharma: Eugia Pharma has restarted distribution of aseptic products and will start commercial production from aseptic lines in a phased manner beginning next week.
Glenmark Pharma: The company completed the transfer of the remaining 20% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma.
Shree Cement: The company has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Starcrete LLP for the purchase of five ready-mix concrete plants located in Maharashtra for Rs 33.5 crore.
SRF: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, SRF Middle East, in Dubai for trading in refrigerant gases.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure: The company received an order worth Rs. 1,249 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the manufacturing and supply of 3,055 BOXNHL Wagons.
Ramco Cements: The company inaugurated the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal project in Andhra Pradesh to transport crushed limestone through railway wagons from the company’s mines in Budawada to its integrated cement plant in Jayanthipuram.
Allcargo Logistics: The company LCL volume for the month of February increased 7% YoY and FCL volume up 5% YoY for the month of February.
Muthoot Capital: The company partners with Greaves Cotton unit Greaves Finance 100% EV-focused lending platform evfin for electric two-wheeler financing across India.
Indoco Remedies: The company approved the purchase of 2,860 sq m of land in Mumbai.
Sterling & Wilson: The company has issued clarification on the Shapoorji stake sale report and said it is not aware of negotiations.
Titagarh Rail Systems: The company launched its second 25T Bollard Pull Tug, Bahubali, for the Indian Navy.
Vakrangee: The Reserve Bank of India has renewed the authorization issued to the company for white-label ATMs.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank: The company clarified that the news item of an Enforcement Directorate action does not pertain to the bank in any manner.
Ethos: The company reduced its stake in Silvercity Brands AG to 35% from 100% earlier.
Gensol Engineering: The company incorporated Gensol Clean Energy as a wholly owned subsidiary.
Welspun Living: The company received approval from the NCLT, Hyderabad Bench for the amalgamation of five companies with itself and is awaiting approval from the NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench.
Signature Global India: The company, through its subsidiary, has launched its new project “Orchard Avenue-3” in Gurugram. The project consists of a total of 235 units with an area of 1.66 acres.
New Listing
JG Chemicals: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 221 apiece. The Rs 251.19-crore IPO was subscribed 27.78 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (32.09 times), retail investors (17.44 times), non-institutional investors (46.33 times).
IPO Offering
Popular Vehicles and Services: The public issue was subscribed to 0.27 times on day 1. There are no bids led by institutional investors, non-institutional investors (0.11 times), retail investors (0.47 times) and Portion reserved for employees (3.83 times).
Bulk Deals
Kfin Technologies: Kotak Mahindra Bank sold 34.7 lakh shares (2.03%) at Rs 600.28 apiece.
Nirlon: Nihar Nandan Nilekani bought 22.52 lakh shares (2.49%) at Rs 430 apiece, while Kunal Virenchee Sagar sold 13.29 lakh shares (1.47%), and Alfano Pte. Ltd. sold 9.23 lakh shares (1.02%) at Rs 430 apiece.
Onward Technologies: White Oak India Equity Fund IV sold 1.25 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 463.81 apiece.
Insider Trades
Som Distillers and Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 10,000 shares on March 12.
IPCA Laboratories: Promoter Paschim Chemicals bought 35,000 shares on March 11.
Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 1.86 lakh shares on March 11.
G R Infraprojects: Promoters Laxmi Devi, Suman, Ritu, Lalita, and Kiran sold 9.66 lakh shares each on March 7.
SBFC Finance: Promoter SBFC Holdings sold 3 crore shares between March 5 and 7.
Pledge Share Details
Paisalo Digital: EQUILIBRATED Venture CFLOW, PRI CAF, and PRO FITCCH revoked the pledge of 1.48 lakh shares on March 11.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Home First Finance: To meet analysts and investors on March 21.
Jindal Saw: To meet analysts and investors on March 15.
Delhivery: To meet analysts and investors on March 16.
Netweb Technologies: To meet analysts and investors on March 18 and 19.
AAVAS Financiers: To meet analysts and investors on March 18.
Cello World: To meet analysts and investors on March 18.
Five-star Business Finance: To meet analysts and investors on March. 14.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band changes from 20% to 10%: JTL Industries.
Price Band changes from 10% to 5%: Gensol Industries, Swelect Systems.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: JTL Industries.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Hind Rectifiers.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures up by 0.07% to 22,447.05 at a premium of 111.35 points.
Nifty March futures open interest up by 3.7%.
Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.07% to 47,527.25 at a premium of 244.85 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 1%.
Nifty Options March 14 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options March 13 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprise, Sail, Tata Chemical, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Research Reports
