Happiest Minds - Organisational Rejig For Better Growth: HDFC Securities
Vertical structure a natural progression; recovery expectation in line with peers
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. recently announced changes to its organisational structure to move into an industry/vertical-based organisational structure.
From the earlier horizontal-based structure, the company announced its new vertical organisational structure comprising six industry groups –
industrial, manufacturing and energy and utility,
healthcare and life-sciences,
retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics,
banking, financial services and insurance,
hi-tech and media and entertainment, and
EdTech.
We spoke to the management of Happiest Minds and believe that the organisational structure change can accelerate its growth (by 2-3% over the medium term).
Notwithstanding the recent deceleration in growth, the current scale of the business, the distinction in quality and the disproportionate impact from potential recovery in discretionary services in the sector can keep valuation higher than peers (Happiest Minds – Higher for longer).
Maintain Add on Happies Minds with a target price of Rs 935, based on 38 times FY26E. High exposure to T1 client and EdTech vertical exposure are risks and quality of inorganic pursuits could be catalysts ahead.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.