Stocks To Watch: ITC, IndusInd Bank, IndiGo, L&T Tech, Godrej Consumer, BEL
Axis Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, PowerGrid, Shriram Properties and Mahanagar Gas are some other stocks to watch before going into trade.
ITC Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Friday.
Markets are set to react to the financial results of ITC, IndusInd Bank and GPCL. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and BEL will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
Axis Bank: Ganesh Sankaran, the group executive of wholesale banking coverage group, has resigned from the role in order to pursue opportunities outside the bank. The RBI approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as managing director and chief executive officer for three years from Jan. 1.
Jubilant FoodWorks: The company received tax demand worth Rs 216 crore from Income Tax Department. The company is in the process of filing a rectification appeal.
Ajooni Biotech: The company received a repeat export order from Bangladesh-based firm Avon Animal Health.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The company appointed S Balakrishna Kamath as CFO.
PowerGrid: The company emerged as a successful bidder to establish a transmission system in Gujarat. The project will set up a 6,000 MW power system with terminals in Gujarat and Nagpur, including a long power line connecting the two locations. It also involves upgrading existing infrastructure and installing necessary equipment at the terminals.
MSTC: The company okayed the disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam to Konoike Transport for Rs 320 crore.
Shriram Properties: The Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting searches at the office premises in Bengaluru and Chennai. The company, its special purpose vehicles and executives have no direct or indirect involvement in the alleged matters under investigation.
Adani Ports: The company’s unit completed the acquisition of 80% stake in Astro Offshore for $195 million. Astro Offshore is an offshore support vessel operator in the Middle East, India, Asia and Africa.
Mahanagar Gas: The board approved the scheme of merger with its wholly owned subsidiary Unison Enviro. The merger is expected to yield operational synergies and optimization of costs for the company.
Kansai Nerolac: The firm's board has approved the sale of a land parcel in Mumbai for Rs 726 crore. The paint maker's board has okayed its proposal to enter into an agreement with Aethon Developers Pvt. for sale of the property that is located in Mumbai's Lower Parel area.
IndusInd Bank Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 5% at Rs 5,347 crore versus Rs 5,077 crore.
Net Profit down 39% At Rs 1,325 crore versus Rs 2,181 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,214 crore).
Gross NPA At 2.11% Vs 2.02% (QoQ).
Net NPA At 0.64% Vs 0.60% (QoQ).
Provisions up 73% at Rs 1,820 crore versus Rs 1,050 crore (QoQ).
ITC Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 16% to Rs 19,327.72 crore versus Rs 16,550 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 18,068 crore).
Ebitda up 5% to Rs 6,335.17 crore versus Rs 6,042 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6,506 crore).
Margin at 32.8% versus 36.5%. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 36%).
Net profit up 3% to Rs 5,078.34 crore versus Rs 4,927 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,154 crore).
Approved the acquisition of 1.52 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of EIH and 34.60 lakh equity shares of Rs 21 each of HLV from Russell Credit, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.77% at Rs 3,666 crore versus Rs 3,602 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,631 crore).
Ebitda up 5.25% at Rs 761 crore versus Rs 723 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 754 crore).
Ebitda margin up 68 bps at 20.75% versus 20.07% (Bloomberg estimate 20.8%).
Net profit up 13.39% at Rs 491 crore versus Rs 433 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 499 crore).
Castrol India Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 8.96% at Rs 1,288 crore versus Rs 1,182 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,297 crore).
Ebitda up 7.49% at Rs 287 crore versus Rs 267 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 317 crore).
Ebitda margin down 30 bps at 22.28% versus 22.58% (Bloomberg estimate 24.5%).
Net profit up 7.21% at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 194 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 235 crore).
Radico Khaitan Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9% at Rs 1,116 crore versus Rs 925 crore.
Ebitda up 35% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.6% versus 13.1%.
Net profit up 25% at Rs 81 crore vs Rs 65 crore.
Coromandel International Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 7,432.83 crore versus Rs 6,988.13 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6,312 crore).
Ebitda down 8% to Rs 974 crore versus Rs 1,059 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 859 crore).
Margin at 13.1% versus 15.2% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 13.6%).
Net profit down 13% to Rs 659.10 crore versus Rs 754.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 624 crore).
DCB Bank Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
NII rise 7% at Rs 509 crore versus Rs 476 crore.
Net profit rises 23% at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
Gross NPAs at 3.29% vs 3.33% (QoQ).
Net NPAs at 1.17% vs 1.18% (QoQ).
Go Digit Highlights (YoY)
Total income up 16.4% at Rs 2,175 crore versus Rs 1,869 crore.
Net profit at Rs 89.5 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 127 crore).
United Breweries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.1% to Rs 2,116.72 crore versus Rs 1,890.05 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2068 crore).
Ebitda up 23% to Rs 227.22 crore versus Rs 184.29 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 222 crore).
Margin at 10.7% versus 9.8%. (Bloomberg estimate 10.7%).
Net profit up 23% to Rs 132.33 crore versus Rs 107.17 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 125 crore)
Oracle Financial Services Software Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 3.9% to Rs 1,673.90 crore versus Rs 1,741.40 crore.
Ebitda down 12% to Rs 732.80 crore versus Rs 829.60 crore.
Margin at 43.8% versus 47.6%.
Net profit down 6% to Rs 577.70 crore versus Rs 616.70 crore.
GMR Airports Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 20.9% at Rs 2,495 crore versus Rs 2,064 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,461 crore).
Ebitda up 19.3% at Rs 867 crore vs Rs 727 crore.
Margin at 34.7% vs 35.2%.
Net loss of Rs 429 crore versus loss of Rs 190 crore (Bloomberg estimate net loss of Rs 238 crore).
Alert: Co has one-time gain of Rs 109 crore in second quarter of financial year 2025.
Le Travenues Technology Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 13.18% at Rs 206 crore versus Rs 182 crore.
Ebitda up 5.95% at Rs 17.8 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore.
Ebitda margin down 58 bps at 8.64% versus 9.23%.
Net profit down 13.33% at Rs 13 crore versus Rs 15 crore.
Dixon Technologies Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 133.3% to Rs 11,534 crore versus Rs 4,943 crore.
Ebitda up 114% to Rs 426.37 crore versus Rs 198.91 crore.
Margin at 3.7% versus 4.0%.
Net profit up 263% to Rs 412 crore versus Rs 113 crore.
PNB Housing Finance Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income rises 5.7% at Rs 1,869 crore versus Rs 1,768 crore.
Net profit rises 22.7% at Rs 472 crore versus Rs 384 crore.
Cyient Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.0% to Rs 1,849.10 crore versus Rs 1,778.50 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,802 crore).
Ebitda down 9% to Rs 297 crore versus Rs 326 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 302 crore).
Margin at 16.0% versus 18.3%. (Bloomberg estimate 16.8%).
Net Profit up 2% to Rs 186.60 crore versus Rs 183.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 168 crore).
Board approved acquisition of Abu Dhabi and Gulf Computers Establishment via arm.
IEX Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28% at Rs 139 crore vs Rs 109 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 150 crore).
Ebitda up 30% at Rs 120 crore vs Rs 92 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 141 crore)
Margins expanded 130 basis points to 86% vs 84.7% (Bloomberg Estimate: 93.7%).
Net profit up 25% at Rs 108 crore vs Rs 87 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 110 crore).
Glenmark Life Sciences Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.9% to Rs 506.88 crore versus Rs 595.36 crore.
Ebitda down 20% to Rs 134.35 crore versus Rs 167.08 crore.
Margin at 26.5% versus 28.1%.
Net profit down 20% to Rs 95.32 crore versus Rs 118.74 crore.
CIE Automotive India Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.4% to Rs 2,134.63 crore versus Rs 2,279.41 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2262 crore).
Ebitda down 4% to Rs 330.58 crore versus Rs 345.38 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 345 crore).
Margin at 15.5% versus 15.2% (Bloomberg estimate 15.3%).
Net profit down 48% to Rs 195.23 crore versus Rs 375.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 202 crore).
JSW Energy Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.7% to Rs 3,237.66 crore versus Rs 3,259.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3648 crore).
Ebitda down 10% to Rs 1,684.87 crore versus Rs 1,880.38 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,609 crore).
Margin at 52.0% versus 57.7% (Bloomberg estimate 71.5%).
Net profit up 2% to Rs 876.76 crore versus Rs 856.79 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 753 crore).
VST Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.9% to Rs 360.03 crore versus Rs 349.54 crore.
Ebitda down 14% to Rs 67.61 crore versus Rs 78.91 crore.
Margin at 18.8% versus 22.6%.
Net profit down 37% to Rs 47.56 crore versus Rs 75.95 crore.
Nippon Life India Asset Management Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income rises 45.6% at Rs 692 crore versus Rs 475 crore.
Net profit rises 47.3% at Rs 360 crore versus Rs 244 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 313 crore)
RR Kabel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.5% to Rs 1,810.14 crore versus Rs 1,609.67 crore.
Ebitda down 29% to Rs 85.78 crore versus Rs 120.99 crore.
Margin at 4.7% versus 7.5%.
Net profit down 33% to Rs 49.53 crore versus Rs 74.10 crore.
Home Finance Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income rises 35% at Rs 3,74 crore versus Rs 2,78 crore.
Net profit rises 24.11% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 74 crore.
Petronet LNG Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 2.9% to Rs 13,024 crore versus Rs 13,415 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs
Ebitda down 23% to Rs 1,202 crore versus Rs 1,563 crore
Margin at 9.2% versus 11.6%.
Net profit down 21% to Rs 870.61 crore versus Rs 1,105.47 crore.
Mahanagar Gas Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.1% to Rs 1,786.25 crore versus Rs 1,665.76 crore.
Ebitda down 5% to Rs 413.42 crore versus Rs 436.75 crore.
Margin at 23.1% versus 26.2%.
Net profit down 2% to Rs 283.50 crore versus Rs 288.77 crore.
NTPC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.6% to Rs 44,696.30 crore versus Rs 44,983.35 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 47,008 crore).
Ebitda down 8% to Rs 11,655.23 crore versus Rs 12,680.19 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 13,237 crore).
Margin at 26.1% versus 28.2% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 28.2%).
Net profit up 14% to Rs 5,380.25 crore versus Rs 4,726.40 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,035 crore).
Chalet Hotels Q2 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20% to Rs 377.1 crore versus Rs 314.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 372 crore).
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 149.6 crore versus Rs 126 crore (Estimate: Rs 150 crore).
Margin narrows 38 basis points to 39.66% versus 40.04% (Estimate: 40.40%).
Net loss at Rs 138.5 crore versus net profit of Rs 36.4 crore (Estimate: Rs 64 crore).
V2 Retail Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 64.3% to Rs 380.00 crore versus Rs 231.32 crore.
Ebitda up 66% to Rs 33.05 crore versus Rs 19.88 crore.
Margin at 8.7% versus 8.6%.
Net profit down 134% to Rs -1.93 crore versus Rs 5.70 crore.
Patanjali Foods Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 13.7% to Rs 8,154.19 crore versus Rs 7,173.06 crore.
Ebitda up 11% to Rs 449.13 crore versus Rs 405.60 crore.
Margin at 5.5% versus 5.7%.
Net profit up 17% to Rs 308.58 crore versus Rs 262.72 crore.
Bikaji Foods International Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.5% to Rs 721.17 crore versus Rs 608.69 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 710 crore).
Ebitda up 22% to Rs 107 crore versus Rs 87.73 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 109 crore).
Margin at 14.8% versus 14.4% (Bloomberg estimates 15.3%).
Net profit up 15% to Rs 68.58 crore versus Rs 59.78 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 73 crore).
Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Coal India, CreditAccess Grameen, DLF, Eris Lifesciences, Hindustan Petroleum, ICRA, IDBI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, Inox Wind Energy, JM Financial, JSW Holdings, JSW Steel, Jubilant Pharmova, MOIL, NIIT, NLC India, Nuvama Wealth Management,, Shriram Finance and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are some of the prominent firms that will announce their results on Friday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled at over two–month low on Thursday for a third consecutive session, as earnings reported failed to uplift investors' sentiment. Moreover, a decline in Asian shares, and overnight losses on Wall Street also pressured the Indian benchmarks.
The Nifty 50 ended 36.10 points, or 0.15% down at 24,399.40, and the Sensex ended 16.82 points, or 0.02% lower at 80,065.16.
Stocks Going Ex-Trade
L&T Technology Services: Stock to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday for its Rs 17 interim dividend that the company announced earlier this month.
