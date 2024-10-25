Stocks To Watch: ITC, IndusInd Bank, IndiGo, L&T Tech, Godrej Consumer, BEL

ITC Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Friday.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of ITC, IndusInd Bank and GPCL. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and BEL will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.