Kansai Nerolac Sells Land Parcel In Mumbai's Lower Parel For Rs 726 Crore

Kansai Nerolac Paints announced on Thursday that its board has approved the sale of a land parcel in Mumbai for Rs 726 crore, according to an exchange filing on the BSE.

The paint maker's board has okayed its proposal to enter into an agreement with Aethon Developers Pvt. for sale of the property that is located in Mumbai's Lower Parel area.

"With the completion of procedures and approvals as required for the sale, the company, today, has entered into definitive agreements for conveyance/assignment of lease with the purchaser," the filing said.