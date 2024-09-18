Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Mankind Pharma, Ceigall India, REC, Torrent Power, ONGC And More

Infosys Ltd., SKF India Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., Rural Electrification Corp., Torrent Power Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. are among the stocks in focus as markets open on Tuesday.

Oil companies Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Oil India Ltd., Vedanta Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. will be in focus after the Union government reduced the windfall tax on domestic crude production to zero.

The collaboration between Infosys and Metro Bank will use Infosys Topaz and Infosys' artificial intelligence-focused tools, to boost Metro Bank's digital capabilities, improve automation, enhance data quality, and integrate more AI features. This will help the bank improve efficiency and reduce costs.

SKF India has chosen to spin off its automotive business, with plans to list it separately on Nasdaq Stockholm via a Lex Asea distribution to shareholders. The goal is to complete the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in the first half of 2026.

Ceigall India has been designated as L1 bidder by the National Highway Authority of India for the construction of the 4/6 lane northern Ayodhya Bypass, with a bid project cost of Rs 1,199.3 crore, and the 4/6 lane southern Ayodhya Bypass, with a bid project cost of Rs 1,299.2 crore.

REC will undertake a non-binding financial commitment to increase renewable book by over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030. The commitment is to increase the renewable share to 30% by 2030 from 8% at present. The loan book was projected at Rs 10 lakh crore by then.

Torrent Power received a letter of intent from Maharashtra discom for a 1,500-megawatt pumped hydro storage project.

Mankind Pharma's board will consider raising funds via NCDs, commercial papers, debt securities, and others on Sept. 20.