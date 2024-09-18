Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Mankind Pharma, Ceigall India, REC, Torrent Power, ONGC And More
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Wednesday.
Infosys Ltd., SKF India Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., Rural Electrification Corp., Torrent Power Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. are among the stocks in focus as markets open on Tuesday.
Oil companies Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Oil India Ltd., Vedanta Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. will be in focus after the Union government reduced the windfall tax on domestic crude production to zero.
The NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed at an all-time high on Tuesday, led by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Throughout the session, the benchmarks traded near record highs, while market participants shifted their focus to the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting, starting later in the day.
The Nifty settled 34.80 points or 0.14%, higher at 25,418.55 and the Sensex ended 90.88 points or 0.11%, up at 83,079.66. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.23% to 24,441.65 and the Sensex jumped 0.20% to 83,152.41.
Analysts say that 25,350–25,300 will be the key support level for the NSE Nifty 50 and that it could move up to 25,550–25,650 on the higher side.
While the S&P BSE Sensex faces support at 82,900–82,700 levels, and the key resistance area for the index is 83,400–83,800 according to analysts.
As long as the market is trading above the same, experts expect the bullish texture is likely to continue. They expect the sentiment to change if Nifty trades under 25,300 and Sensex slides below 82,700.
Analysts state that the 51,700–51,750 zone will act as immediate support for Bank Nifty in the short term. If the index holds the 51,700 support, they say it could test levels of 52,800–53,000 in the short term.
Experts advise investors to refrain from complacency and aggressive bets as volatility is likely to surge in light of the US Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates on Wednesday.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Wednesday
Infosys: The company entered into a pact with UK-based Metro Bank for digital transformation, which includes Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies.
Mankind Pharma: The board will consider raising funds via NCDs, commercial papers, debt securities, and others on Sept. 20.
SKF India: The board of the company decided to initiate a separation of its automotive business with the objective of a separate listing on Nasdaq Stockholm through a Lex Asea distribution to its shareholders. The intention is to list the automotive business on Nasdaq Stockholm during the first half of 2026.
REC: The company will undertake a non-binding financial commitment to increase renewable book by over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030. The commitment is to increase the renewable share to 30% by 2030 from 8% at present. The loan book was projected at Rs 10 lakh crore by then.
Torrent Power: The company received a letter of intent from Maharashtra Discom for a 1,500 MW pumped hydro storage project.
Ceigall India: The National Highway Authority of India has designated the company as the L1 bidder for the construction of the 4/6 lane northern Ayodhya Bypass, with a bid project cost of Rs 1,199.3 crore, and the 4/6 lane southern Ayodhya Bypass, with a bid project cost of Rs 1,299.2 crore.
DCM Shriram: The company received an observation letter from BSE on the amalgamation of Lilly Commercial with itself.
Satin Creditcare Network: The board will consider fundraising via NCDs on Sept. 20.
RattanIndia Enterprises: The company's unit Revolt Motors launched the electric motorcycle RV1 at an introductory price of Rs 84,990 and the electric motorcycle premium variant RV1+ to have an introductory price of Rs 99,990.
Vakrangee: The company partnered with Star Health Insurance to offer health insurance products across its network.
AYM Syntex: The board approved preferential issue of shares to promoters for Rs 141 crore.