Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Paytm, Zee, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Life Insurance

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment. The indices were dragged by banks and information technology stocks, especially Infosys and ICICI Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 124.6 points, or 0.56%, lower at 22,147.9, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 456.1 points, or 0.62%, to close at 72,943.68.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Tuesday for the third consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,468 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,040 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 9 paise to close at Rs 83.54 against the US dollar.