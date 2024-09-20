Stocks To Watch: IIFL Finance, Infosys, NTPC, Reliance Infra, Sandur Manganese And More

IIFL Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. are the stocks to watch on Friday.

IIFL Finance had its restrictions imposed on its gold loans business lifted by the Reserve Bank of India. The company can now resume sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitisation, and sale of gold loans. The RBI had prohibited the company's gold loans business on March 4.

Infosys announced on Thursday that it would acquire up to a 20% stake in GalaxEye, a space-tech startup that builds multi-sensor satellites. The stake will be acquired for Rs 17 crore and the transaction is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

NTPC s board of directors approved on Thursday a total investment of Rs 20,922 crore across two major power projects at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 11,131 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. board on Thursday approved raising Rs 3,014 crore by preferential issue of shares to promoter and non-promoter entities to fund business expansion. The company also sought shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by making a qualified institutional placement of shares.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. has been granted consent by the Karnataka Government and the State Pollution Control Board to enhance its production from the mines.