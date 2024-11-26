Stocks To Watch: HUL, IndiGo, Zomato, Ashoka Buildcon, HDFC Life And More
SpiceJet, GE Vernova, New India Assurance, Power Grid and New India Assurance are some of the other stocks to watch.
Stocks To Watch
InterGlobe Aviation: The company's market share saw a slight increase, rising to 63.3% from 63% month-on-month. However, the passenger load factor experienced a small dip, decreasing from 82.6% to 82.3%.
SpiceJet: The company's market share grew to 2.4% from 2% month-on-month. The passenger load factor also saw a slight improvement, rising from 80.4% to 81%.
Zomato: The board opens the QIP and sets floor price for QIP at Rs 265.91 per share. It also received communications on liquidation of step-down arm Zomato Internet. The Zomato Internet did not have any active business operations and was under the process of liquidation.
Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon has secured a Rs 1,391-crore project from the National Highways Authority of India on Monday. The project involves the development of a highway in West Bengal. The company has received the "letter of award" for the project, which will be executed under the hybrid annuity model.
HDFC Life Insurance: Customer data fields were shared by an unidentified source. The company is conducting a thorough investigation, working with information security experts to determine the root cause and take appropriate remedial action. The investigation is ongoing to evaluate any potential impact, and the company is making this disclosure in the interest of good governance.
GE Vernova: Grid Equipments Pvt., a promoter of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd., plans to sell up to approximately 2.15 crore equity shares, representing an 8.38% stake, through an offer for sale across two trading days. The floor price for the offer has been set at Rs 1,550 per share, on Monday. The seller intends to sell 1.4 crore equity shares, the base offer, with a face value of Rs 2 each, representing 5.47% of GE Vernova T&D's paid-up equity share capital. This portion will be available on Tuesday exclusively for non-retail investors.
Hindustan Unilever: The board approved the demerger of its ice-cream business into an independent listed entity, based on the recommendation of the independent committee and the incorporation of a wholly owned arm for the proposed demerger of ice cream business.
Hitachi Energy India: The company received a notification of award from Power Grid for Renewable Energy Project.
Power Grid Corp.: The company has been declared as the successful bidder under the tariff-based competitive bidding.
New India Assurance Co: Income tax department to refund Rs 1,945 crore, including interest, to company for assessment years 2013–14 to 2019-20.