Stocks To Watch: HUL, IndiGo, Zomato, Ashoka Buildcon, HDFC Life And More

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Zomato Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Tuesday.

HUL's board approved the demerger of its ice cream business into a separate listed entity, following the independent committee's recommendation, and the creation of a wholly owned subsidiary for the demerger.

IndiGo's market share saw a slight increase, rising to 63.3% from 63% month-on-month. However, the passenger load factor experienced a small dip, decreasing from 82.6% to 82.3%.

Zomato's board opens its qualified institutional placement and sets floor price for the QIP at Rs 265.91 per share. It also received communications on liquidation of step-down arm Zomato Internet.

HDFC Life Insurance's customer data fields were shared by an unidentified source. The company is conducting a thorough investigation, working with information security experts to determine the root cause and take appropriate remedial action.

Ashoka Buildcon has secured a Rs 1,391-crore project from the National Highways Authority of India on Monday.