Stocks To Watch Today: HUL, Lenskart, Tega Industries, Groww, Waaree Energies
ICICI Bank, Maharashtra Seamless, Authum Invest and GAIL India are some other stocks to be on market radar.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Lenskart Solutions Ltd., Tega Industries Ltd., Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., and Waaree Energies Ltd. are some of the stocks to be on market radar on Monday.
HUL will demerge its ice cream business, Kwality Wall’s (India), effective Dec. 1. Eligible shareholders will receive shares of KWIL in a 1:1 ratio, with Dec. 5 set as the record date.
Tega Industries has signed a definitive agreement to acquire global mining consumables in partnership with Apollo Global Management.
Lenskart reported a double-digit rise in net profit and revenue in Q2FY26, driven by strong domestic and international growth.
ICICI Bank approved a karge fundraise via bonds on a private placement basis.
Hindustan Unilever: HUL's demerger of Kwality Wall's (India) will take effect on Dec. 1. The board has fixed Dec. 5 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders entitled to receive equity shares of KWIL. The share entitlement ratio is 1:1 which means one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 1 in KWIL will be given for everyone held in HUL.
Tega Industries: The company signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of funds managed by American Industrial Partners (AIP) to acquire global mining consumables major Molycop at an enterprise value of approximately $1.45 billion, in partnership with funds managed by Apollo Global Management.
Lenskart Solutions: Net profit for the second quarter of FY26 rose 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 102 crore. Revenue grew 20.8% to Rs 2,096 crore from Rs 1,736 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. India business revenue up 13% and international business jumped 33.6%.
ICICI Bank: The company’s board approved a fundraise worth Rs 3,945 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.
Billionbrains Garage (Groww): The company made an additional investment of Rs 104 crore in its arm Finwizard Technology via rights issue.
Maharashtra Seamless: The company has received order of Rs. 217 crores for supply of seamless pipes in oil & gas sector.
Waaree Energies: The company received an order to supply 140 MW solar modules from a renowned customer.
Authum Investment: The company’s board approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio.
GAIL India: PNGRB approved a levelised tariff of Rs 65.69/MMBTU from Jan 1, leading to a positive impact of nearly Rs 1,200 crore for the company.
Neogen Chemicals: The company’s arm concluded a landmark JV pact with Japan’s Morita Investment to produce electrolyte salt in India.