Stocks To Watch Today: HUL, Lenskart, Tega Industries, Groww, Waaree Energies

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Lenskart Solutions Ltd., Tega Industries Ltd., Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., and Waaree Energies Ltd. are some of the stocks to be on market radar on Monday.

HUL will demerge its ice cream business, Kwality Wall’s (India), effective Dec. 1. Eligible shareholders will receive shares of KWIL in a 1:1 ratio, with Dec. 5 set as the record date.

Tega Industries has signed a definitive agreement to acquire global mining consumables in partnership with Apollo Global Management.

Lenskart reported a double-digit rise in net profit and revenue in Q2FY26, driven by strong domestic and international growth.

ICICI Bank approved a karge fundraise via bonds on a private placement basis.