Stocks To Watch: CDSL, Wipro, Sanofi India, Cipla, Titan, Piramal Enterprises

India's benchmark equity indices snapped their three-day rally and ended lower on Tuesday as losses in heavyweights weighed, while broader indices ended higher.

The Nifty lost 75.90 points, or 0.34%, to close at 22,020.85, while the Sensex ended down 357.98 points, or 0.49%, at 72,473.96.

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Tuesday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 10.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,024.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 14 paise to close at 83.29 against the U.S. dollar.