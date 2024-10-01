Stocks To Watch: Auto Stocks, NTPC, Kalpataru, Bank Of Maharashtra, Tata Power And More

Automobile stocks, NTPC Ltd., Kalpataru Projects International Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra and Tata Power Co. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Tuesday.

Automobile stocks, such as Tata Motors Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. will be in focus as automobile companies will be announcing their production and sales data for September.

NTPC signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rajasthan government for the development of 25 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in the state.

KPIL received orders worth Rs 1,241 crore in the transmission and distribution business from India & the wider overseas market