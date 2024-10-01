Stocks To Watch: Auto Stocks, NTPC, Kalpataru, Bank Of Maharashtra, Tata Power And More
Blue Dart, PC Jeweller, UltraTech Cement, Piramal Pharma and Tata Steel will also be in focus on Tuesday.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Tuesday
Automobile stocks: Automobile stocks, such as Tata Motors Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. will be in focus as automobile companies will be announcing their production and sales data for September.
NTPC: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rajasthan government for the development of 25 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in the state.
Kalpataru Projects International: The company received orders worth Rs 1,241 crore in the transmission and distribution business from India and the wider overseas market as well as orders regarding residential commercial building projects in India.
Bank of Maharashtra: The company is looking to raise Rs 3,500 crore from qualified institutional placement. The deal size is set at Rs 1,750 crore, with possible upsize of additional Rs 1,750 crore. The company looks to sell up to 8.6% stake or 61 crore shares at an indicative price at Rs 57.36 per share.
Tata Power: The firm will invest Rs 1.2 lakh crore in Rajasthan for power distribution, transmission and green transition.
Blue Dart Express: The company will increase prices of its shipments between 9% to 12% effective, Jan. 1, 2025. The average price hike is to be implemented due to spiraling long term costs, according to the company.
PC Jeweller: The board approved splitting each share into 10 shares.
UltraTech Cement: The company to increase its stake in Continuum MP Windfarm to 5.46% from 3.28%. The company has made a total investment of Rs 24.35 crore for 5.46% equity shareholding.
Piramal Pharma: The company announced an $80 million (Rs 670 crore) expansion plan for Sterile Injectables facility at Kentucky. The expansion will add an additional 24,000 square feet of manufacturing space, a new laboratory, and cutting-edge machinery to scale clients' products efficiently.
Tata Steel: The company ceased operations at blast furnace 4 at Port Talbot, UK.
India's benchmark stock indices recorded their worst day in nearly two months on Monday, tracking sharp falls in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. amid heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 368.10 points or 1.41% lower at 25,810.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1,272.07 points or 1.49% down at 84,299.78.