Piramal Pharma Announces Rs 670-Crore Expansion Plan For Sterile Injectables Plant In US

A unit of Piramal Pharma Ltd. on Monday announced an investment of $80 million, or Rs 670 crore, to expand its sterile injectables facility in Lexington, Kentucky, in the US. The investment will be part-financed by bank loans as well as internal accruals.

Piramal Pharma Solutions, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation, said the expansion will equip the Lexington site with an additional 24,000 square feet of manufacturing space, a new laboratory, and state-of-the-art machinery to scale clients’ products effectively, according to an exchange filing.

The unit specialises in sterile compounding, liquid filling, and lyophilisation for sterile injectable drug products, playing a vital role in the company's integrated antibody-drug conjugate development and manufacturing programme 'ADCelerate'.

Currently, the Lexington site can manufacture 104 product batches each year, and following the expansion that will be completed by March 2027, the capacity will rise to over 240 annual batches.