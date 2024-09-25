Piramal Pharma Shares Jump As Jefferies Hikes Target Price

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd. jumped over 8% as Jefferies hiked its target price on the stock and reaffirmed its 'buy' rating on the pharmaceutical company, citing promising long-term growth prospects. Target price was raised from Rs 195 per share to Rs 260 apiece, implying a 17% potential upside.

The key takeaway from Piramal's recent investor day is its ambitious target to double its revenue to over $2 billion and triple its Ebitda by fiscal 2030, Jefferies said.

The pharma giant is eyeing 25% Ebitda margin, which implies an annual growth of 12.2% in revenue and 20.3% in Ebitda. These goals are attainable, driven by the growing share of high-margin contract development and manufacturing organisation contracts, which are expected to benefit from operating leverage and boost return on capital employed, Jefferies said.