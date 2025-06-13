Stocks To Buy: Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Tech Mahindra, Torrent Pharma, SRF

Brokerages chose Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and SRF Ltd. for 'buy' recommendations on Friday.

Invest4edu Research And Investments Head Aditya Agarwala, IDBI Capital Technical and Derivatives, Retail Research Head Brijesh Ail, and Centrum Broking Technical and Derivatives Research (Equity Research) Senior Vice President Nilesh Jain shared their views on the above mentioned stocks.

