Stocks To Buy: Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Tech Mahindra, Torrent Pharma, SRF
Analysts chose stocks mostly from healthcare and pharmaceutical segments for Friday's session.
Brokerages chose Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and SRF Ltd. for 'buy' recommendations on Friday.
Invest4edu Research And Investments Head Aditya Agarwala, IDBI Capital Technical and Derivatives, Retail Research Head Brijesh Ail, and Centrum Broking Technical and Derivatives Research (Equity Research) Senior Vice President Nilesh Jain shared their views on the above mentioned stocks.
For more stock recommendations click here.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
Agarwala recommended a 'buy' for the Nifty 50 stock. The target price is Rs 7,550 apiece, which implied 7.9% upside from Thursday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 6,775 apiece.
Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.5%.
Tech Mahindra
Agarwala also chose Tech Mahindra for 'buy' suggestion. The target price is Rs 1,715 apiece, which implied a 4.3% upside from Thursday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 1,610 apiece.
Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and 12 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.9%.
Torrent Pharma
Agarwala suggested a buy for the stock. The target price is Rs 3,360 apiece, which implied 2.1% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 3,200 apiece.
Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.4%.
ALSO READ
Breaking News Live: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing; Israel-Iran Conflict Spikes Crude, Gold Prices
Max Healthcare Institute
Max Healthcare Institute got a 'buy' recommendation from IDBI Capital. The target price is Rs 1,265 apiece, which implied a 5.5% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,180 apiece.
Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.1%.
SRF
SRF has a 'buy' recommendation from Centrum Broking. The target price is Rs 3,190 apiece, which implied a 3% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 3,058 apiece.
Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and 10 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 6.4%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.