MarketsStocks To Buy: Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Tech Mahindra, Torrent Pharma, SRF
ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks To Buy: Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Tech Mahindra, Torrent Pharma, SRF

Analysts chose stocks mostly from healthcare and pharmaceutical segments for Friday's session.

13 Jun 2025, 08:15 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and SRF Ltd. have 'buy' recommendations on Friday. (Photo source: Freepik)&nbsp;</p></div>
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and SRF Ltd. have 'buy' recommendations on Friday. (Photo source: Freepik) 

Brokerages chose Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and SRF Ltd. for 'buy' recommendations on Friday.

Invest4edu Research And Investments Head Aditya Agarwala, IDBI Capital Technical and Derivatives, Retail Research Head Brijesh Ail, and Centrum Broking Technical and Derivatives Research (Equity Research) Senior Vice President Nilesh Jain shared their views on the above mentioned stocks.

For more stock recommendations click here.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Agarwala recommended a 'buy' for the Nifty 50 stock. The target price is Rs 7,550 apiece, which implied 7.9% upside from Thursday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 6,775 apiece.

Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.5%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Over 600 Points Down; Nifty Struggle To Pare Losses Further
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Over 600 Points Down; Nifty Struggle To Pare Losses Further
Read More

Tech Mahindra

Agarwala also chose Tech Mahindra for 'buy' suggestion. The target price is Rs 1,715 apiece, which implied a 4.3% upside from Thursday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 1,610 apiece.

Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and 12 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.9%.

Torrent Pharma 

Agarwala suggested a buy for the stock. The target price is Rs 3,360 apiece, which implied 2.1% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 3,200 apiece.

Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.4%.

ALSO READ

Breaking News Live: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing; Israel-Iran Conflict Spikes Crude, Gold Prices
Opinion
Breaking News Live: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing; Israel-Iran Conflict Spikes Crude, Gold Prices
Read More

Max Healthcare Institute 

Max Healthcare Institute got a 'buy' recommendation from IDBI Capital. The target price is Rs 1,265 apiece, which implied a 5.5% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,180 apiece.

Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.1%.

SRF

SRF has a 'buy' recommendation from Centrum Broking. The target price is Rs 3,190 apiece, which implied a 3% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 3,058 apiece.

Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and 10 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 6.4%.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Over 600 Points Down; Nifty Struggle To Pare Losses Further
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Over 600 Points Down; Nifty Struggle To Pare Losses Further
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT