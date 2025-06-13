Market Experts' LIVE Stock Recommendations: Buy, Sell or Hold Today?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.
Stock Recommendation Live: IDBI Capital Suggests Buy For Voltas
IDBI Capital's Technical and Derivatives Head Brijesh Ail suggested a buy for Voltas Ltd. The target price is Rs 1,330, which implied a 3.1% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,260 apiece.
Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.5%.
Stock Recommendation Live: Torrent Pharmaceutical Gets Buy From Invest4edu
invest4edu's Aditya Agarwala suggested a buy for the stock. The target price is Rs 3,360 apiece, which implied 2.1% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 3,200 apiece.
Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.4%.
Stock Recommendation Live: IDBI Capital Suggests Buy For Max Healthcare
Max Healthcare Institute got a 'buy' recommendation from IDBI Capital. The target price is Rs 1,265 apiece, which implied a 5.5% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,180 apiece.
Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.1%.
Stock Recommendation Live: Invest4edu Suggests Buy For Tech Mahindra
Invest4edu's Aditya Agarwala also chose Tech Mahindra for 'buy' suggestion. The target price is Rs 1,715 apiece, which implied a 4.3% upside from Thursday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 1,610 apiece.
Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and 12 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.9%.
Stock Recommendation Live: Invest4edu Picks Apollo Hospitals For Friday's Session
Invest4edu Research And Investments Head Aditya Agarwala recommended a buy for the Nifty 50 stock. The target price is Rs 7,550 apiece, which implied 7.9% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 6,775 apiece.
Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.5%.