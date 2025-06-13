Market Experts' LIVE Stock Recommendations: Buy, Sell or Hold Today?

IDBI Capital's Technical and Derivatives Head Brijesh Ail suggested a buy for Voltas Ltd. The target price is Rs 1,330, which implied a 3.1% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,260 apiece.

Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.5%.

