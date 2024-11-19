Stock To Watch: Zee, ONGC, MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Asian Paints, Procter & Gamble, Waaree Energies
PG Electroplast, Ashok Leyland, Great Eastern Shipping Company are among the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Waaree Energies Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., PG Electroplast Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., MRF Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Tuesday.
Waaree Energies reported a 17% jump in net profit in the quarter ended September, with revenue rising 1% to Rs 3,754.38 crore.
Zee's Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka, has resigned as managing director of the company. Goenka, however, will continue to hold the position of chief executive officer and shall entirely focus on his operational responsibilities.
PG Electroplast's subsidiary has entered electric vehicle assembly and lithium-ion battery assembly. The firm will be responsible for setting up and managing the manufacturing facilities for electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and related components and for the procurement of parts and raw materials for the same as specified by Spiro.
ONGC, Ashok Leyland, MRF, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Asian Paints, and Cochin Shipyard will be in focus on Tuesday as the stocks go ex-trade.
Stocks to Watch
PG Electroplast: The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary PG Technoplast, has signed a definitive agreement with Spiro Mobility to become an exclusive manufacturing partner in India. The subsidiary will be responsible for setting up and managing the manufacturing facilities for electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and related components and for the procurement of parts and raw materials for the same as specified by Spiro. Spiro shall be responsible for research and development, marketing, sales, and distribution of the EV products manufactured by PG Technoplast.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka has resigned from the position of MD. However, he will continue to hold the position of CEO and shall entirely focus on his operational responsibilities. Goenka intends to dedicate his time entirely towards the future of the company by enhancing its performance and profitability levels in line with the direction given by the board.
ITI: The company has received a contract worth Rs 95 crore from the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Government of Uttarakhand, for the Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System in Uttarakhand. The new system, equipped with bullet cameras, RFID radars, and LED floodlights, is expected to prevent illegal mining and mineral transportation and to increase its revenue in the state. The PSU company will be responsible for the development, implementation, and maintenance of MDTSS that will be installed at 40 check gates across the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital.
GMR Airports Infrastructure: The company's passenger traffic rose 9% year-on-year for the month of October to 1.07 crore. While Hyderabad Airport achieved the highest-ever monthly pax traffic in October, crossing the 2 million pax mark, Delhi Airport recorded the highest ATMs of 39,000 in October.
IIFL Securities: IIFL Management Services sold its two schemes or funds to IIFL Securities Alternate Asset Management through a business transfer agreement by way of a slump sale. IIFL Securities Capital Enhancer Fund—CAT II AIF and IIFL Securities Dynamic Fund—CAT III AIF and schemes will be transferred to IIFL Securities Alternate Asset Management instead of the entire Alternate Investment Funds Business as per the original agreement.
Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have reconstituted their boards by elevating four senior officials to their respective boards. Ashok Pal, CFO of Reliance Power, has been promoted to the position of executive director in the company. While Sachin Mohapatra, Whole Time Director and CEO of Sasan Power Ltd, and Harmanjit Singh Nagi, President - Corporate Development at Reliance Power, have joined the Reliance Power board as additional directors. Partha Sarma, President - Group Corporate Development, has been appointed Additional Director of Reliance Infrastructure.
GVK Power: The company has been admitted into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The provisional list of prospective resolution applicants includes Vedanta, Jindal Power, Shyam Sel and Power, JSW Energy, and Zeal Global Opportunities Fund.
Shilpa Medicare: The company's subsidiary Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences received a certificate of suitability from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare for API, Octreotide. Octreotide is a synthetic peptide manufactured by Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences through solid-phase synthesis. It is used for acromegaly, severe diarrhea/flushing episodes associated with metastatic carcinoid tumors, and profuse watery diarrhea associated with vasoactive intestinal peptide-secreting tumors.
ONGC: ONGC NTPC GREEN has been incorporated as a 50:50 joint venture of ONGC Green, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and NGEL, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. The newly incorporated company will be engaged in the business of exploring and setting up Renewable Energy projects and assets both through Greenfield development and acquisitions. It will also assess the feasibility and establishment of offshore wind projects, among other related activities.
Stocks Going Ex-Trade
MRF: Stock to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday for its Rs 3 interim dividend that will be paid to shareholders on or before Nov. 29.
Great Eastern Shipping Company: Stock to trade ex-dividend for its Rs 7.20 interim dividend that will be paid to shareholders on or before Dec. 04.
Ashok Leyland: Stock to trade ex-dividend for its Rs 2 interim dividend.
Cochin Shipyard: Stock to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday for its Rs 4 interim dividend.
ONGC: Stock to trade ex-dividend for its Rs 6 interim dividend.
Asian Paints: Stock to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday for its Rs 4.25 interim dividend that the company announced last month.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: Stock to trade ex-dividend for its Rs 95 interim dividend that the company announced last month.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Waaree Energies Q2FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 3,754.38 crore versus Rs 3,537.3 crore.
Ebitda up 1.5% at Rs 524.85 crore versus Rs 517.26 crore.
Margin at 14.7% versus 14.6%.
Net profit up 17% at Rs 375.66 crore vs Rs 320.12 crore.