Stock To Watch: Zee, ONGC, MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Asian Paints, Procter & Gamble, Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., PG Electroplast Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., MRF Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Tuesday.

Waaree Energies reported a 17% jump in net profit in the quarter ended September, with revenue rising 1% to Rs 3,754.38 crore.

Zee's Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka, has resigned as managing director of the company. Goenka, however, will continue to hold the position of chief executive officer and shall entirely focus on his operational responsibilities.

PG Electroplast's subsidiary has entered electric vehicle assembly and lithium-ion battery assembly. The firm will be responsible for setting up and managing the manufacturing facilities for electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and related components and for the procurement of parts and raw materials for the same as specified by Spiro.

ONGC, Ashok Leyland, MRF, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Asian Paints, and Cochin Shipyard will be in focus on Tuesday as the stocks go ex-trade.