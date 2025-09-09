Stock Picks Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, Metro Brands, Ambuja Cements On Brokerages' Radar
Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, Metro Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Ambuja Cements Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Kotak Mahindra Bank
Macquarie
Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 2,200
On a course correction mode
Management meeting assuring - now a patient waiting game
Problem areas identified and being worked upon
Moving from product to the customer
Believe Kotak's margins going forward could outperform most of its peers
Both digital and physical will be the mode of expansion
Core P/BV at 1.6x FY27E is cheap
On Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
Morgan Stanley
Brokerage upgrades to overweight with equal-weight
Target price at Rs 131
Anti-consensus self-help story with opportunity for valuation re-rating
To deliver 14% revenue and 27% EBITDA CAGRs, FY27-28
Think it is well capitalised to fund its growth plans
Given its track record, investors have limited confidence on the stock
On Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
Morgan Stanley
Initiates overweight with target price of Rs 175
Think it is at the cusp of improving fundamentals led by profitability improvement
See opportunity for valuation re-rating
View AB Lifestyle as a defensive discretionary play
Expect it to deliver a 10% revenue CAGR, FY25-28, with gradual improvement in its margins and return profile
With opportunity for multiple expansion upon consistent execution delivery
On HUL
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 3000
Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez, appointed in Mar-25, recently outlined his strategic priorities at an investor conference
India stood out as a core growth market
His remark that 'not a penny will be spent outside of the US & India' on acquisitions reinforced this focus
Confidence in Priya Nair remains strong
Medium-term growth expected to track India’s GDP
Expect HUL to align with the parent’s growth agenda, driving better performance ahead
BofA
Maintain neutral with a target price hike to Rs 2,840 from Rs 2,630
Message from the parent – transformation at Unilever, with India at the core
Aspiration for HUL spelt out – actual delivery is now key
There is a clear emphasis on volume growth now and India seems a must-win market for the group
Disproportionate investment (including M&A) is directed to India
Risk-reward on HUL’s stock seems balanced
On Metro Brands
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,300
Walkway store adds likely to accelerate, can lead to significant TAM expansion for Metro Brands
With new-format Walkway, Metro Brands likely trying to replicate the playbook of organised value apparel retailers
Believe Metro Brands has both capital and capability to execute
New-format Walkway can have healthy store economics, and a long growth runway
On Ambuja Cements
CLSA
Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 665
Improving demand and profitability outlook
At CITIC CLSA Investor’s Forum, Ambuja Cements was constructive on both cement demand and profitability outlook
Large part of the discussions focused on the impact of GST reduction on cement demand and profitability
Believe realisation is likely to be a positive aspect
Premiumisation and reduction in indirect tax (link) are likely to have additional impact
Near-term demand is impacted by monsoons and deferred purchases due to GST reduction
Over the medium term, Ambuja believes that industry is likely to grow at 7%-8% and it is likely to grow in double digits
Reiterated medium-term target of 20% market share and profitability of Rs 1,500/T