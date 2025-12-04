Stock Picks Today: JSW Steel, Tata Consumer, Kotak Mahindra Bank And More On Brokerages' Radar
Analysts have also tweaked share price targets for some of these companies.
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Power Grid, Tata Consumer, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank ahead of Thursday's session. Analysts have also tweaked share price targets for some of these companies.
Jefferies on Power Grid
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 325
Analysed CEA’s report that tracks progress on competitively bid transmission projects
Rs 1500 cr of Power Grid’s Rs14900 cr planned commissioning for the remainder of FY26E is likely to spill over to FY27E-28
This is based on tower, equipment and stringing progress
Lower FY26E capitalisation estimates to Rs 18500 cr vs Rs 20000 cr earlier
Raise FY28E from Rs 26900 cr to Rs 27500 cr factoring spillover
This has a negligible impact on our FY26E-28E EPS
Macquarie on India Quick Commerce
Amazon is accelerating the rollout of its quick commerce (QC) service, Amazon Now
Amazon Now charges no handling fees, free delivery above Rs99 order value
Offers cashback of Rs 50/100/200 on order values above Rs 399/749/1,399
Amazon Now's cashback scheme (versus discounts) is attractive
We are constructive on Quick Commerce growth, but see material persistent losses
BofA India Strategy
CY26: See Nifty at 29000, +11.4%; continue Large over small and mid caps
No scope of valuation expansion; upside to be earnings led
Nifty earnings: cuts to moderate; growth to accelerate
Risks seem skewed to the upside
Overweight rate-sensitive/well-off consumption; Underweight capex plays
Prefer Financials, Real Estate, Passenger/Commercial vehicle & regulated Power utilities
Expect well-off consumption basket to outperform mass consumption basket
Expect Capex growth to meaningfully slow for Central govt. as well as for the State govts. given limited fiscal room
Stay Underweight Industrials & Cement but prefer select Capex plays on growth visibility
Within global plays, prefer Pharma & Aluminum but are Underweight on IT, Steel & Energy
Prefer Defensives: Telecom & Hospitals
CLSA on Kotak Mahindra Bank
Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 2350
What if Kotak buys IDBI Bank?
EPS accretive; may or may not address excess capital; possible HR issues
IDBI – Clean balance sheet, good deposit franchise
Value accretion for Kotak would depend on how the purchase would be funded
Brokerages On JSW Steel
Investec
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1250
BPSL monetization– simplifies structure, de-levers balance sheet
Post transaction, JSW’s consol net debt to reduce by Rs 38500 cr - 50% of existing net debt
Citi
Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 915
Consol net debt/EBITDA to reduce from 3x currently to 1.7 times post the transaction
Transaction provides JSW Steel with flexibility to invest in future growth
Provides JFE Steel with access to the high growth Indian steel market
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,300
Deal frees up its balance sheet
Provides additional ammunition toward pipeline expansion to reach 50 MT domestic steel capacity by 2030
Deal could help it de-lever by Rs 3,7400 crore
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,400
See the transaction as broadly neutral for EPS estimates and fair value
Transaction will strengthen JSW's balance sheet, reducing its FY27E net debt/Ebitda from 2.4 times to 1.7 times
Partnership aims to upgrade BPSL's product mix and improve productivity.
Citi on Tata Consumer
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,350
Met the management of Tata Consumer; Key takeaways include
India tea growth likely to be volume-led with marginal pricing in H2
India salt price growth to also anniversarize in Q3
RTD business is back on a strong growth trajectory
Capital Foods portfolio growth to improve gradually (multiple initiatives)
Sampann growth rates remain strong across categories
Consolidated business Ebitda margin to expand to 15% by Q4, led primarily by the international business
Jefferies on Dr Reddy
Maintain Underperform with target price of Rs 1,130
Met the CFO and IR of Dr Reddy's
Company remains confident of first wave launches in Canada, India and other EMs incl Brazil
US FDA filing for biosimilar Abatacept, Dr Reddy's biggest asset, is on track this month with approval expected in 12-months
M&A will focus on brands, not full companies
Targets top-5 position in IPM by 2030
Confident of achieving double-digit growth in India, RoW and EU and single-digit growth in the US base business