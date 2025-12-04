Stock Picks Today: JSW Steel, Tata Consumer, Kotak Mahindra Bank And More On Brokerages' Radar

CY26: See Nifty at 29000, +11.4%; continue Large over small and mid caps

No scope of valuation expansion; upside to be earnings led

Nifty earnings: cuts to moderate; growth to accelerate

Risks seem skewed to the upside

Overweight rate-sensitive/well-off consumption; Underweight capex plays

Prefer Financials, Real Estate, Passenger/Commercial vehicle & regulated Power utilities

Expect well-off consumption basket to outperform mass consumption basket

Expect Capex growth to meaningfully slow for Central govt. as well as for the State govts. given limited fiscal room

Stay Underweight Industrials & Cement but prefer select Capex plays on growth visibility

Within global plays, prefer Pharma & Aluminum but are Underweight on IT, Steel & Energy