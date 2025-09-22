Stock Picks Today: IT Sector, Knowledge Realty Trust, Hyundai, Paytm, Voltas, IndiGo On Brokerages' Radar
IT Sector stocks, One97 Communications Ltd., Knowledge Realty Trust Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Voltas Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Paytm
Morgan Stanley
Maintain equal-weight with target price of Rs 1175
Expects contribution margin to be sustained largely around current levels
Expects consumer lending to accelerate over the next 3-6 quarters
Reiterated its strong momentum in merchant loan disbursements
On Knowledge Realty Trust
Morgan Stanley
Initiate overweight with target price of Rs 122
Offers a defensive profile with steadily rising cash flows and acquisition upside potential
Strong GCC-led office demand and scale, with the highest tax-free yield among listed India REITs
Offers a stable yield backed by contracted long-term cash flows with escalations
Stands out for its geographic diversification and highest mark-to-market upside potential
Has the lowest Special Economic Zone (SEZ) area and highest tax-free dividend component among India's listed REITs
On Adani Enterprises
Jefferies
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 3,000
Management said Navi Mumbai Airport is set to launch in Oct-25 with 20 million pax
Management targets 80%+ CU in FY27
Management also discussed new tariffs across its airports giving visibility on the profitability
In ANIL, the solar/ wind projects are scaling up, while GH2 projects will be taken up based on project viability
In another development, SEBI has cleared Adani Group of Hindenburg’s stock manipulation allegations
On IT Sector
Citi
If H-1B visa rules are implemented as is, see multiple potential impacts
Cost of doing business in the US goes up – part of this will be passed on to clients
Higher nearshoring & offshoring (including GCCs) is a very likely outcome, medium term
Indian IT margins will get impacted
Indian IT competitiveness in a global context doesn’t change
Within IT companies, HCL Tech & Infosys have said earlier this year that 80% & 60%+ of their US workforce is visa independent
Relatively better but increased cost of doing business will impact everyone
Indian IT view has been cautious
Jefferies
$100K fee on new H-1B applications, set to shift IT firms away from H1B visas
7-12% of business set to be renegotiated over 3-5 years
Higher onsite wages to hit profits by 4-13%
A change in operating model likely for Indian IT
Growth may slow amid operating model shifts, macro pressures, and AI risk
Among large caps, view TCS/INFOSYS as well placed; among midcaps: COFORGE well placed
Morgan Stanley
Prima facie, new developments around H-1B visas appear negative
However we see a minimal near-term impact
Medium-term impact could be a higher cost structure in order to de-risk the business model
Do see potential mitigants that could alleviate the overall impact
Expect current regulations could push for higher offshoring of roles
It will allow room for building this into potential pricing of new contracts over time
Least impacted names are ER&D while most impacted are mid cap IT names
BofA on IT Sector
On a gross and pre-mitigations basis, estimate the cumulative impact to annual profit as ranging from 7%-18%
On an annual basis, the impact will get distributed over 3years i.e. an annual EPS impact of 2-6% for each of next 3years
Expect immediate stock reactions to be closer to the annual EPS impact
Do not see any ongoing revenue impact for companies or shift in market shares
Majority of the US workforce is already local and talent models of global peers is largely comparable
12months+ to plan mitigations of off & near shoring that can potentially nullify the impact over 3-5 years
Indirect risks to watch: US tech wage inflation, escalations
Infosys – Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 1,780 from Rs 1,840
Wipro – Maintain Underperform; Cut target price to Rs 218 from Rs
DAM Cap
IT companies typically have 10–15% of their workforce in the US
Of these 65–70% are locals and 30–35% are on visas (H1B/L1)
Only 1–3% of total workforce on H1Bs
New applicants account for <1/3rd of total H1B employees
See impact of 20–50 bps on EBIT margins or 2–4% on EPS either if companies pay the visa fee for new applicants or do local hiring
Expect no material impact on companies because of this
Near-term growth might get impacted as RFPs might now take more time to close to negotiate on this incremental expense
ICICI Sec
$100,000 levy on onsite employees on H-1B visas would imply 100 bps average headwind on margins
See 6% average impact on EPS, considering IT companies continue to employ new people on H-1B visas
If companies pivot towards hiring local US talent, the impact on margins is likely to remain negligible
IT companies would further reduce dependence on the H-1B visa and increase localisation
Believe IT services companies should benefit from this move, as it would trigger higher offshoring to reduce costs
Emkay
Companies will have time to prepare by increasing local hiring, using L1 visas, limiting the use of H-1B visas, building cost escalation in contracts, shifting work offshore, etc,
Thereby limiting the overall impact
Believe such an impact is unlikely to be disruptive for IT companies
There may be a near-term overhang on stock prices as investors are likely to price-in the increased risks of protectionist measures
On AB Capital
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 330
Reiterated 2x FY25 NBFC AUM target in 3 years
Given current macro environment it guides for stable 22-23% YoY AUM growth in FY26
Expects NBFC NIM to expand in 1-2 quarters as share of unsecured personal loans increases
In HFC, it expects 30-35% AUM CAGR and operating leverage of 100 bps over 6-8 quarters
Reiterated 20-25% VNB CAGR, 18%+ VNB margin for life insurance
Evaluating product construct (no premium increase) to offset GST impact on margins
On PB Fintech
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 1,370
September 2025 has been muted so far
Expects premium growth to improve from Q3 also helped by a lower base
On SBI Cards
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 710
Expects receivables growth to pick up gradually
Optimistic but said that it will watch the impact of GST rate cuts on spending growth
Expects NIM to expand in Q2 with lower borrowing costs and remain stable thereafter
Expects cost-to-income ratio of 55-57% in FY26 taking into account NIM expansion, higher corporate spending, and sourcing volume
Guides for a downtrend in credit costs from H2
Refrained from quantifying but expects a 9-9.6% range in Q2 and ~9% for FY26
On AU SFB
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 860
For FY26, it expects loan growth to be ~20%
Expects strong improvement in margin in H2 helped by CRR rate cut and lagged repricing of deposits
Management reiterated credit cost at 1% of average assets for FY26
On IDFC First
Morgan Stanley
Maintain equal-weight with target price of Rs 68
Credit cost peaked in Q1 and will likely improve sequentially every quarter
Expects NIMs to moderate 10-15 bps in Q2 and recover thereafter
Reiterated its loan growth guidance of around 20% YoY
Deposit flows have remained strong despite rate cuts
Bank expects RoA to improve every year from FY26 levels
On Bank of India
Morgan Stanley
Maintain underweight with target price of Rs 110
Bank guided for deposit growth of 10-11% and loan growth of 11-13% YoY in FY26
Expects NIMs to remain under pressure with an impact of 6-7 bps in Q2
Reiterated its full-year NIM guidance of 2.6% with improvement expected in H2
Continues to see robust trends in asset quality
Remains confident in sustained recoveries from written-off accounts
On AC Industry
Jefferies
Air Con GST rate cut to 18% vs 28% wef 22 Sept would reduce market price by ~8%
This can help liquidate existing inventory (30 days above normal)
While Q2 has been weak so far, the last week would be key, post GST cut and festive onset
Industry expects strong offtake in Q3 led by festive sale, volume boost (pent-up demand), old inventory sale before new BEE norms and second summer in the West and South India
On Food Delivery
BofA
Eternal – Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 400 from Rs 350
Swiggy – Maintain Neutral; Hike target price to Rs 475 from Rs 450
QC competition low: Blinkit & Instamart are benefiting
Dark store additions: Blinkit adds strong, others slowing
Food delivery: Gradual recovery in growth & margins
Quick-com momentum remains strong
On Hyundai
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 2,970 from Rs 2,600
Expect more favorable demand elasticity on compact SUV models, premium hatchback, and sub 4 meter sedan than the larger SUVs or entry level cars
Domestic India market represents ~78% of Hyundai Motor India’s revenue
Increase FY27-FY28 EPS estimates by up to 8%
On Paints
BofA
Modest demand, competition are key issues in India Paints
Demand pick-up on last year lows possible
High competitive intensity likely to sustain
Making efforts to tackle the tough environment
On Voltas
Nomura
Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 1,317
Navigating near-term pressure on both demand and margins
GST cut and festive demand likely to drive a stronger H2
Although elevated channel inventory remains a concern
Hot season will be a key driver of a demand recovery but that remains elusive
On IndiGo
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 6,925
IndiGo maintained early double-digit capacity (ASK) growth guidance for FY26
PRASK is expected to be flat-to-higher YoY in Q2
Management reiterated long-term tailwinds for Aviation growth in India, despite the near-term softness
On Int'l side, Co is seeding new European routes using leased 787s
Expects XLR delivery starting from Q4
Long-term, IndiGo targets 600+ aircraft by FY30
Co is expanding its Geo and customer profile with recent initiatives
On NBFC
JP Morgan
Shriram Finance – Assume Overweight; Hike target price to Rs 740 from Rs 730
M&M Finance – Assume Overweight; Hike target price to Rs 335 from Rs 300
Bajaj Finance – Assume Neutral; Hike target price to Rs 1,070 from Rs 970
Chola Finance – Assume Neutral; Hike target price to Rs 1,620 from Rs 1,600
SBI Cards – Assume Underweight; Hike target price to Rs 830 from Rs 800
L&T Finance – Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight; Hike target price to Rs 260 from Rs 140
Stay selective as we await visibility on an earnings upgrade cycle
Believe the valuation re-rating is justified by earnings tailwinds from potential NIM expansion, as liabilities reprice faster than fixed-rate loans
Earnings support has been limited thus far on a weak macro, slower-than-expected transmission of rate cuts in NBFC earnings, and asset quality issues in select segments
With the RBI likely on pause, positive earnings revisions will be important for the sector to re-rate
See near-term challenges - slowdown in macro, tariff-related uncertainty and incremental asset quality stress
Many NBFCs trade at the higher end of their historical valuation bands following the recent rally
This is likely to limit upside unless we see earnings upgrades
Remain selective as we await better entry points and prefer stocks that offer value along with the positive earnings impact of the normal monsoons, as well as recent GST cuts