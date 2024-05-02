Stock Of The Day: REC Jumps On Strong Q4 Earnings — Key Levels, Analyst Views

CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price from Rs 560 to Rs 595 apiece, indicating a 17% upside to the previous close.

While the public sector undertaking's valuation is relatively expensive when compared to its peers, the company's higher return on equity and capital-expenditure-led growth outlook is a key positive, according to a note. It expects thermal, renewable capex-led growth in fiscal 2025, unlike fiscal 2024, which saw a larger chunk of loan growth from discoms.

The brokerage does not expect writebacks for the company in fiscal 2025 due to more liquidation projects. It has also adjusted its loan-growth and credit-cost estimates, which leads to a 4% increase in CLSA's fiscal 2025 earnings-per-share estimates for the company.