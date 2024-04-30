REC Plans To Be Zero NPA Company In FY25, Says CMD VK Devangan

REC Ltd., a state-run power finance company, plans to become a zero non-performing asset company in fiscal 2025.

"There are around seven projects where we have made 100% provisioning, while there are a few operating projects which are in the process of bidding, like KSK Mahanadi and Sinnar project in Maharashtra, that we expect will be resolved this year," VK Devangan, chairman and managing director of REC, told NDTV Profit in an interview.

"No fresh NPAs got added to the kitty in the last eight quarters, and we expect to maintain this track record in coming quarters as well," he said.

The total value of the projects to be resolved is Rs 13,800 crore, according to him.