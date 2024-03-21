Stock Of The Day: IRB Infrastructure Gets Rating Upgrade From Kotak—Analyst View, Key Levels

Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. to 'add' from 'sell' rating, driven by adjustments to traffic estimate for the Private InvIT assets.

The brokerage also raised its target price to Rs 65 apiece from Rs 60 apiece.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure hit an intraday high of 9.8%, only to pare gains and trade 8.7% higher at Rs 58.65 per share as of 10:02 a.m., compared to a 0.79% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.