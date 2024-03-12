Stock Of The Day: British American Tobacco May Sell 4% Of ITC — Analyst Views, Key Levels To Watch

British American Tobacco Plc. plans to pare its stake in ITC Ltd. from 29% to 25% in the coming days. This sale is estimated to be worth slightly over Rs 20,400 crore, or $2.46 billion, based on present market valuations.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that BAT was looking to sell this week, citing people aware of the knowledge. The sale will be finalised before the month-end and thus enable BAT to reflect the proceeds in the current quarter ending March 2024, Bloomberg reported.

The 4% sale, which encompasses 49.90 crore shares, will be gradually introduced to the market over the upcoming weeks.