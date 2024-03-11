ITC Shares Change Hands Amid Report Of British American Tobacco Offloading Stake

ITC Ltd.'s equity changed hands in a large trade amid reports that its largest public shareholder, British American Tobacco, was preparing to offload shares of its Indian partner.

About 12 million equity shares (0.09% stake) changed hands in a large trade on Monday, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers weren't known.

Bloomberg reported separately that BAT was looking to sell this week, citing people aware of the knowledge.

The maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes has been speaking with Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. about a potential divestment of around $2 billion to $3 billion in ITC stock through block trades, Bloomberg said.