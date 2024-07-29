Markets Evolving But Taxation Still 'Abysmally Low', Says Enam Holdings' Sridhar Sivaram

Sridhar Sivaram: I think, we are seeing early signs that it will. I mean in some cases, I know, that they were waiting for the new government to come. Now that has also happened.

In a lot of the cases, we are seeing capacity utilisation already reaching a stage where they will have to put private capex. I think, if you go back to the 2003–2007 period, or even the 2011–2014 period, I think the power sector took a large percentage of the private capex. I am seeing a revival of the power sector in different forms. It may not be in thermal, but you see it in all the renewables.

So India is adding significant amounts to power. We are also seeing capex because of increased demands from manufacturing which is because of exports. But these will take time. But I think it's happening.

Coming back to Budget, I think, if I look at capital expenditure, I do not have any issues. There has been some boost to consumption by giving more money in the hands of people by pushing people into the new tax regime.

And the stress on employment, we'll have to wait and see how it works. But at least there has been an attempt to incentivise employment. My view on employment has been slightly different. Actually the Centre cannot create employment. They don't set up factories. They don't set up call centres. It is a state, which has to do.

The Centre can only facilitate. Have they facilitated during the last five years? If you ask me, the question is yes. And there have been states, which have done very well in employment. Look at say Andhra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to a large extent, till all this news that has come now. So it is the state that has to do and I think the Centre has done a reasonable job.

I really don't understand why the Centre is taking the responsibility for employment. You can't generate employment. You can only facilitate. Maybe they've done a good job of trying to facilitate with all the 3–4 schemes that they've announced.

So overall, I have no complaints. Within the constraints, I think this is a reasonable Budget. We expect too much out of a Budget. I mean, keep in mind that indirect taxes are totally out. So, what we are left with is only direct tax. Even in direct tax broadly everything is known. So, I think, there is only that much to expect from a Budget.