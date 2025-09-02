Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 2

Sarveshwar Foods: The company will be opening a rights issue of nearly Rs 150 crore on Sept. 2, with an issue size of 25 crore shares at a price of Rs 6 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Paritosh Kashyap as an Executive Director for the Bank.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported total two-wheeler sales of 5.5 lakh units in August, surpassing the NDTV Profit estimate of 5.4 lakh units. This represents a year-on-year growth of 8% in total two-wheeler sales, driven by a 52.9% increase in scooter sales to 52,204 units and a 4.9% rise in motorcycle sales to 5.02 lakh units. Domestic sales grew by 5.5% to 5.19 lakh units, while exports saw a significant jump of 72.1% to 34,588 units.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has come up with a business update, The total production in August decreased by 6.3% year-over-year to 1.58 lakh units, with passenger vehicle production also dropping by 6.3% to 1.55 lakh units.

NMDC: The company has come up with a business update for August, showing that total production increased by 9.7% year-over-year to 3.37 million tonnes, while total sales grew by 7.9%.

Coal India: The company has come up with a business update for August, showing that total production increased by 9.4% year-over-year to 50.4 million tonnes, while total sales grew by 7.6% to 56.7 million tonnes.

Royal Orchid: The company has expanded its presence in North India with a new property in Ambala.

BLS International: The company through its arm BLS International FZE, has subscribed to a 100% stake in Consular Outsourcing Services Kenya.

UPL: The company’s arm has entered into an agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Grow Chemical for $0.76 million.

Puravankara: The company’s arm has secured a redevelopment project with a Gross Development Value potential of Rs 2,700 crore

Rolex Rings: The board of directors will meet on Sept. 4 to consider a sub-division of shares.

Dr. Reddy's: Archana Bhaskar is resigning from her position as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective Nov. 30.

BEL: The company has received additional orders worth Rs 644 crore since July 30.

United Breweries: The company is strengthening its presence in Andhra Pradesh with Kingfisher production at the Ilios Brewery.

Man Infra: The company has acquired additional partnership interest in Starcrete LLP and now holds a 98% stake.

Uflex: The company has appointed Desh Deepak Misra as the Joint President of its Chemical Business.

Zaggle Prepaid: The company has partnered with Suryoday Small Finance Bank to provide its Zaggle Save platform for the bank's employee expense management and benefits.

RVNL: Sukhmal Chand Jain has assumed charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Page Industries: The company has appointed Benjamin Felix as its Chief People Officer.

HDFC Bank: Sachin Suryakant Rane has resigned as the Chief of Internal Vigilance.

IndusInd Bank: Pragati Gondhalekar has joined as the Head - Internal Audit and as part of the Senior Management Personnel.

Websol Energy: The company plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to add 8 GW of solar capacity by 2028 and will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary for the expansion. The company's board has also approved a stock split of one share into 10 shares.

Paisalo Digital: The board of directors will meet on Sept. 4 to consider a fundraising via Non-Convertible Debentures.

Indraprastha Gas: The company has entered a joint venture pact with RVUNL to set up a solar power project, with IGL holding a 74% stake and RVUNL holding a 26% stake in the joint venture.

Fortis Healthcare: A composite scheme of arrangement between International Hospital, Fortis Hospitals, and Fortis Hospital has come into effect for the company.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company has appointed Vishakha Mulye as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term and Rakesh Singh as the Executive Director & CEO of its NBFC until July 2027.

Balrampur Chini: The company has collaborated with CIPET Ahmedabad to launch ‘Bioyug on Wheels,’ an initiative aimed at driving sustainable innovation.

Patel Engineering: The company has clarified that the redemption date for its Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 90 crore is on Aug. 25, 2028.

HFCL: The company has signed an agreement to sell its 15.2% stake in Nivetti Systems to Trinity Tech Solutions for Rs 52.5 crore.

CAMS: Himanshu Naharas has resigned as Executive Vice President and Officer on Special Duty.

Dhampur Bio: The company has appointed Harmeet Singh as Vice President – FP&A.

Kaynes Technology: The company’s arm has executed a Securities Subscription & Shareholders’ Agreement with US Technology International for the issue of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares.

BHEL: NCLT has informed that the joint venture Powerplant Performance Improvement has been dissolved.

Concord Control Systems: NCLT has approved the first motion for the merger and amalgamation of Company’s arm with the company.

Prestige Estates: The company has issued a corporate guarantee for Rs 1,000 crore for a loan and construction finance availed by its arm

Anupam Rasayan: The company has re-appointed Anand Sureshbhai Desai as Managing Director and Mona Anandbhai Desai as Whole-Time Director, each for a period of five year.

NTPC Green: The company announced the commercial operation of its 25 MW solar project in Bhuj, which was developed by Ayana Renewable Power Four.

CEAT: The company has acquired the Michelin Group's CAMSO Construction Compact Line Business and announced a $171 million investment in Sri Lanka.