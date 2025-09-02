Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 2
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.81% higher at 24,625.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.7% up at 80,364.49 on Monday.
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is marginally higher by 16 points or 0.07% at 24,745 as of 6:30 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US and European futures were also trading higher during early Asian trading.
S&P 500 futures up 0.05%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.2%
Key Data/Events To Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three-day conference Semicon India - 2025 in New Delhi.
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be visiting India from Sept. 2-4.
Markets At Home
The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after three straight sessions of decline.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 198.2 points or 0.81% higher at 24,625.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 554.84 points or 0.7% up at 80,364.49. The Nifty rose as much as 0.85% during the day to 24,635.6, while the Sensex climbed 0.75% to 80,406.84.
The foreign portfolio investors on Monday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the sixth consecutive session despite markets rising nearly 1%. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,703.73 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the fifth session and bought stake worth Rs 4,316.07 crore.
Asia Market Update
Asian stocks posted modest gains at the open Tuesday, with attention back on technology shares and the artificial intelligence sector following the surge in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s shares, reported Bloomberg. Shares in Japan and South Korea rebounded after Monday’s losses while Australia’s declined.
Nikkei up 0.4%
Kospi up 0.7%
S&P/ASX 200 flat
Hang Seng down 0.3%
Commodity Check
Oil prices drifted as traders waited for fresh catalysts to move prices out of what’s been a relatively narrow band, with attention on an upcoming OPEC+ meeting and US moves on Russian supplies. Brent traded above $68 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $65.
Gold prices held just below a record high and silver traded above $40 an ounce, as the prospect of Federal Reserve rate cuts and growing concerns over the central bank’s future gave fresh legs to the multi-year rally in precious metals. The bullion held a 0.8% gain to trade just below its April record above $3,500 an ounce.
Stocks In News
Sarveshwar Foods: The company will be opening a rights issue of nearly Rs 150 crore on Sept. 2, with an issue size of 25 crore shares at a price of Rs 6 per share.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Paritosh Kashyap as an Executive Director for the Bank.
Hero MotoCorp: The company reported total two-wheeler sales of 5.5 lakh units in August, surpassing the NDTV Profit estimate of 5.4 lakh units. This represents a year-on-year growth of 8% in total two-wheeler sales, driven by a 52.9% increase in scooter sales to 52,204 units and a 4.9% rise in motorcycle sales to 5.02 lakh units. Domestic sales grew by 5.5% to 5.19 lakh units, while exports saw a significant jump of 72.1% to 34,588 units.
Maruti Suzuki: The company has come up with a business update, The total production in August decreased by 6.3% year-over-year to 1.58 lakh units, with passenger vehicle production also dropping by 6.3% to 1.55 lakh units.
NMDC: The company has come up with a business update for August, showing that total production increased by 9.7% year-over-year to 3.37 million tonnes, while total sales grew by 7.9%.
Coal India: The company has come up with a business update for August, showing that total production increased by 9.4% year-over-year to 50.4 million tonnes, while total sales grew by 7.6% to 56.7 million tonnes.
Royal Orchid: The company has expanded its presence in North India with a new property in Ambala.
BLS International: The company through its arm BLS International FZE, has subscribed to a 100% stake in Consular Outsourcing Services Kenya.
UPL: The company’s arm has entered into an agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Grow Chemical for $0.76 million.
Puravankara: The company’s arm has secured a redevelopment project with a Gross Development Value potential of Rs 2,700 crore
Rolex Rings: The board of directors will meet on Sept. 4 to consider a sub-division of shares.
Dr. Reddy's: Archana Bhaskar is resigning from her position as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective Nov. 30.
BEL: The company has received additional orders worth Rs 644 crore since July 30.
United Breweries: The company is strengthening its presence in Andhra Pradesh with Kingfisher production at the Ilios Brewery.
Man Infra: The company has acquired additional partnership interest in Starcrete LLP and now holds a 98% stake.
Uflex: The company has appointed Desh Deepak Misra as the Joint President of its Chemical Business.
Zaggle Prepaid: The company has partnered with Suryoday Small Finance Bank to provide its Zaggle Save platform for the bank's employee expense management and benefits.
RVNL: Sukhmal Chand Jain has assumed charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.
Page Industries: The company has appointed Benjamin Felix as its Chief People Officer.
HDFC Bank: Sachin Suryakant Rane has resigned as the Chief of Internal Vigilance.
IndusInd Bank: Pragati Gondhalekar has joined as the Head - Internal Audit and as part of the Senior Management Personnel.
Websol Energy: The company plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to add 8 GW of solar capacity by 2028 and will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary for the expansion. The company's board has also approved a stock split of one share into 10 shares.
Paisalo Digital: The board of directors will meet on Sept. 4 to consider a fundraising via Non-Convertible Debentures.
Indraprastha Gas: The company has entered a joint venture pact with RVUNL to set up a solar power project, with IGL holding a 74% stake and RVUNL holding a 26% stake in the joint venture.
Fortis Healthcare: A composite scheme of arrangement between International Hospital, Fortis Hospitals, and Fortis Hospital has come into effect for the company.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company has appointed Vishakha Mulye as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term and Rakesh Singh as the Executive Director & CEO of its NBFC until July 2027.
Balrampur Chini: The company has collaborated with CIPET Ahmedabad to launch ‘Bioyug on Wheels,’ an initiative aimed at driving sustainable innovation.
Patel Engineering: The company has clarified that the redemption date for its Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 90 crore is on Aug. 25, 2028.
HFCL: The company has signed an agreement to sell its 15.2% stake in Nivetti Systems to Trinity Tech Solutions for Rs 52.5 crore.
CAMS: Himanshu Naharas has resigned as Executive Vice President and Officer on Special Duty.
Dhampur Bio: The company has appointed Harmeet Singh as Vice President – FP&A.
Kaynes Technology: The company’s arm has executed a Securities Subscription & Shareholders’ Agreement with US Technology International for the issue of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares.
BHEL: NCLT has informed that the joint venture Powerplant Performance Improvement has been dissolved.
Concord Control Systems: NCLT has approved the first motion for the merger and amalgamation of Company’s arm with the company.
Prestige Estates: The company has issued a corporate guarantee for Rs 1,000 crore for a loan and construction finance availed by its arm
Anupam Rasayan: The company has re-appointed Anand Sureshbhai Desai as Managing Director and Mona Anandbhai Desai as Whole-Time Director, each for a period of five year.
NTPC Green: The company announced the commercial operation of its 25 MW solar project in Bhuj, which was developed by Ayana Renewable Power Four.
CEAT: The company has acquired the Michelin Group's CAMSO Construction Compact Line Business and announced a $171 million investment in Sri Lanka.
Shankara Building: The NCLT Approves scheme of arrangement with Shankara Buildpro Ltd.
IPO Offering
Amanta Healthcare: Amanta Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a diverse array of sterile liquid products. The company is also a manufacturer of medical devices. The price band is set from Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share. The Rs 126-crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue. The public issue was subscribed to 4.61 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.04 times), non-institutional investors (5.82 times), retail investors (6.71 times).
Bulk Deals
One Mobikwik Systems: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sold 16.44 lakh shares (2.10% stake) at Rs 238.45 each. BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 5 lakh shares (0.63% stake) at Rs 243.61, while SSPL Securities Private Limited purchased 3 lakh shares (0.38% stake) at Rs 237.03, and S I Investments Broking Pvt. Ltd bought 4 lakh shares (0.51% stake) at Rs 248.42 per share.
Anondita Medicare: Sageone Flagship Growth OE Fund bought 2 lakh shares at Rs 275.5, and Sageone - Flagship Growth 2 Fund bought 1 lakh shares at Rs 271.85, Laroria Mona bought 1.6 lakh shares at Rs 280.7. Devi Traders LLP bought 1.1 lakh shares at Rs 275. Cinco Stock Vision LLP, NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, and Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund each bought 1 lakh shares at Rs 275.5 each. S I Investments Broking Pvt. Ltd bought 3.49 lakh shares at Rs 275.5. Ritu Bapna bought 2.55 lakh shares at Rs 278.98. Mansi Share and Stock Broking Private Limited had a net sale of 1.94 lakh shares (sold 2 lakh at Rs 282.23 and bought 6,000 at Rs 264.4). Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund had a net buy of 80,000 shares (bought 1 lakh at Rs 275.5 and sold 20,000 at Rs 276.25).
Blackbuck (Zinka Logistics): GSAM Holdings LLC sold 49.09 lakh shares (2.74%) at Rs 600.32 apiece, while Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 41,16 lakh shares (2.3%) at Rs 600 apiece.
Insider Trade
Aarti Pharmalabs: Promoter orchid family trust sold 25,000 shares on Sept. 1 2025.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Dividend: Gabriel India, GNFC, Hikal , Ajmera Realty, Ratnamani Metals, Deepak fertilizers
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Jindal Photo Ltd., Jindal Poly, Karnika Industries Ltd., Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.
List of securities shortlisted in Long Term ASM Framework: Agni Green Power Ltd.
List of securities shortlisted in Short Term ASM Framework: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Rishabh Instruments Ltd., Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd., Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.
F&O Cues
Nifty September Futures up by 0.78% to 24,748 at a premium of 123 points.
Nifty September futures open interest up by 0.07%.
Nifty Options Sept. 2 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,500.
Securities in Ban Period: Nil.
Currency/Bond Update
The rupee ended flat at record closing low of 88.20 against US dollar. It fell as much as 10 paise to a record low of 88.19 amid Indo-US trade deal uncertainties and higher dollar demand from importers. The yield on the 10-year bond, went up one basis points to close at 6.58%.