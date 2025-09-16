Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 16
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.18% lower at 25,069.2 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.15% down at 81,785.74 on Monday.
The GIFT Nifty was trending flat at 25,158 as of 6:30 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
Asian equity benchmarks rose, tracking gains in the US stocks on Monday. US index futures traded flat, with marginal gains of 0.02% while Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.15%.
Markets On Home Turf
The Nifty 50 snapped an eight-day winning streak on Monday with the NSE Nifty 50 settling 44.80 points or 0.18% lower at 25,069.20 and the BSE Sensex closing 118.96 points or 0.15% down at 81,785.74.
The Nifty fell as much as 0.26% during the day to 25,048.75, while the Sensex was down 0.20% to 81,744.70.
Wall Street Recap
Wall Street continued rally as market continue to vouch for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, with traders waiting to see whether officials will signal a series of reductions into next year.
Positive cues from US Fed saw Corporate America put the S&P 500 above 6,600. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also saw its longest advance since 2023. Alphabet Inc. hit $3 trillion in market capitalisation.
Asian Market Update
Asian stocks posted modest gains at the open after Wall Street hit fresh highs ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest-rate cut this week.
Shares in Japan, Australia and South Korea opened higher, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index hovering near its record high. S&P 500 contracts were steady, as a $14 trillion record-breaking run in US equities headed for an inflection point, Bloomberg reported.
Commodities Check
Oil prices steadied after two days of gains as investors weighed the potential of further Western sanctions on Russian supplies.
Brent traded above $67 a barrel after adding 1.6% in the two previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $63.
On the domestic front, the European Union is weighing sanctions on companies in India and China that enable Russia’s oil trade as part of an upcoming package of fresh restrictions, Bloomberg reported.
In terms of precious metals, Gold held a gain that saw it reach a fresh record, once again on the back of positive expectations of a rate cut this week.
Bullion traded less than $10 below Monday’s all-time high of $3,685.64, where it was also supported by a rare weakening of the US dollar.
Key Events To Watch
US officials on visit to India’s capital, New Delhi for discussions on a trade deal and to resolve differences.
Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh to speak at separate events in New Delhi.
GK Energy to brief on their IPO plan.
Stocks In News
NTPC Green, Ircon International: The company’s JV Ircon renewable power declared commercial operations upon successful commissioning of 100 MW. The total installed capacity of NTPC green energy group rose to 7372.575 MW.
Wipro: The company in an agreement with CrowdStrike to deliver AI-powered unified security services.
Thyrocare Tech: Parent company API Holdings proposed to avail of debt by issuance of NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,700 crore.
Asahi India: The company opens QIP and approves floor price of Rs 844.79 per share. The company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.
Adani Enterprises: The company receives LoA from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath. The company to make an investment of Rs 4,081 crore in its first ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.
Transrail Lighting: The company received Rs 421 crore order in Africa. The order inflows for this fiscal have crossed Rs 3,500 crore mark as of August 2025.
AGI Greenpac: The company is undertaking two de-bottlenecking exercises to revamp its Container Glass Facility from 1,850 TPD to 1,900 TPD and enhancement of Speciality Glass Facility from 154 TPD to 200 TPD at an estimated capex of Rs 47 crore. The increased capacity is expected to be commenced by March 2026.
Sanghvi Movers: Arm receives orders worth Rs 292 crore for the construction work from Independent Power Producers.
JSW Energy: Arm filed an appeal with the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity against the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission regarding a tariff proposal for its BESS project. However, the Appellate Tribunal has rejected the appeal. The appeal was filed after CERC declined to adopt the tariff proposed by JSW Renew Energy Five for the BESS project.
Mishra Dhatu: The company received order worth Rs 136 crore. The open order position as on date stood at Rs 1,983 crore.
Arihant Capital Markets: BSE and NSE grant in-principal approval for the issuance of 1 crore shares at Rs 87 per share of the non-promoters’ category.
Great Eastern Shipping: The company contracted to sell 2,005 built Suezmax crude tanker jag lok of about 1.58 lakh deadweight tonnage.
NCC: The company received Rs 2,090 crore order for the construction of Barnar Reservoir from the Bihar water resource department.
John Cockerill: The company received Rs 80 crore order from Tata Steel for manufacturing and supply of equipment. Additionally, the company appointed Ujwal Kawale as Chief Operating Officer.
Piramal Enterprises: The company is set to complete Merger with Piramal Finance by the third quarter of financial year 2026.
Concord Control Systems: The company received the first order of KAVACH 4.0 via Progota India to supply Indian Railways.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance: The company appointed Vivek Anant Karve as Independent Director.
Crompton Greaves: The company appointed Sundaram Damodarannair as chairman in the capacity of Non-Executive, Non-Independent director.
Canara Bank: Arm Canara HSBC Life Insurance company receives communication from SEBI for filing updated RHP.
Firstsource Solutions: The company appointed Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer.
Maruti Suzuki: The company gives introductory price for Victoris starting at Rs 10.49 lakh.
Godawari Power: The board is to meet on Sept. 18 to consider proposal for raising funds.
Glenmark Pharma: The company executed business transfer agreement to transfer consumer care business to arm Glenmark Consumer Care.
JSW Infra: The company in an agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Authority for Berth Reconstruction & Mechanisation at Kolkata Dock.
RACL Geartech: The company signs an agreement with Germany’s ARRK Engineering to strengthen e-mobility & automotive solutions.
Manali Petrochemicals: The company received certification marks Licenses by Bureau of Indian Standards for Polyether Polyols & Polyester Polyols valid for 1 year.
Wendt: Ninad Gadgil steps down as Executive Director and CEO.
Lumax Auto Tech: NCLT approved the scheme of amalgamation between Greenfuel Energy Solutions & Lumax Resources.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: The company received in-principal approval for proposed allotment of 32.4 crore bonus shares in a ratio of 2:1.
Zydus Lifesciences: Arm launched first generic for canine urinary incontinence and long-term heart care generic diuretic for pets.
ESAF Small Finance Bank: The board is to meet on Sept. 20 to consider a proposal of raising ‘Tier I’ Capital via equity or other securities.
GHV Infra Projects: The company incorporated wholly owned arm GHV Infra FZ-LLC in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone.
Waaree Energies: Arm Rasila International Pte struck off from accounting and corporate regulatory authority on Aug. 9. Rasila International Pte ceases to be a wholly owned arm.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed Pact For 56-Room Hotel in Gaya.
Zee-Entertainment: Samrat Ghosh resigned as the Chief Cluster Officer – East, North & Premium cluster.
Insolation Energy: The company incorporated four wholly owned arms as a special purpose vehicle to set up solar power plants.
MCX: The company appointed Kavita Shrivastav as Chief Human Resource Officer.
Tega Industries: The board is to meet On Sept. 18 to consider a proposal for raising of funds via equity.
IPO Offering
Euro Pratik Sales: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The company is engaged in the business of decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of Decorative Wall Panels and Decorative Laminates. The price band is set from Rs 235 to Rs 247 per share. The Rs 451.31-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. The company raised 134.9 crore from anchor investors.
Bulk Deals
Laxmi Dental: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 8.6 lakh shares (1.57%) at Rs 303 apiece, while ABU Dhabi Investment Authority sold 5.58 lakh shares (1.02%) at Rs 303.1 apiece.
Insider Trade
Atul Auto: Promoter Khushbu Auto sold 10,000 shares on Sept. 12.
Geojit Financial Services: Promoter BNP Paribas SA sold 5 lakh shares on Sept. 11.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow acquired 45 lakh shares on Sept. 15.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Dividend: Amrutanjan Health Care, J.Kumar Infraprojects, The Karnataka Bank, Dixon Technologies, Sigachi Industries, Skipper, Aarti Surfactants.
Ex-Bonus: Godfrey Phillips India (2:1)
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Nagreeka Exports
F&O Cues
Nifty September Futures down by 0.14% to 25,169 at a premium of 100 points.
Nifty September futures open interest up by 0.10%.
Nifty Options 16 September Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,100 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.
Securities in Ban Period: Angelone, HFCL, OFSS, RBL Bank.
Currency/Bond
The rupee witnessed range-bound trading and settled higher by 6 paise at 88.20 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as the domestic unit was caught between worries over US trade tariffs and hopes of a FED rate cut. The yield on the 10-year bond, went up one basis points to close at 6.50%.