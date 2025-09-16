Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 16

Oil prices steadied after two days of gains as investors weighed the potential of further Western sanctions on Russian supplies.

Brent traded above $67 a barrel after adding 1.6% in the two previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $63.

On the domestic front, the European Union is weighing sanctions on companies in India and China that enable Russia’s oil trade as part of an upcoming package of fresh restrictions, Bloomberg reported.

In terms of precious metals, Gold held a gain that saw it reach a fresh record, once again on the back of positive expectations of a rate cut this week.

Bullion traded less than $10 below Monday’s all-time high of $3,685.64, where it was also supported by a rare weakening of the US dollar.