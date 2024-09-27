Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 27

Markets in Japan, South Korea, and Australia extended their rally on Friday amid China's pledge to arrest decline of its real estate market and strong economic data from the US.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 257.15 points or 0.66% higher at 39,182.78, and the S&P ASX 200 was 12.50 points or 0.15% higher at 8,216.20 as of 06:24 a.m.

On Thursday, the S&P 50 settled 0.40% higher after touching its record high level of 5,767.37 during the session. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.62% and 0.60% higher, respectively.

The November contract of Brent crude was trading 0.73% lower at $71.08 a barrel. The Bloomberg spot Gold was 0.07% lower at $2,670.39 as of 06:29 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 18 points or 0.07% higher at 26,368.00 as of 06:30 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended their record run to the sixth session intraday on Thursday, led by gains in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The benchmarks have been touching fresh highs since Sept. 19.

The Nifty 50 ended 211.90 points, or 0.81% higher at 26,216.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 666.25 points, or 0.78% higher at 85,836.12. Nifty settled at its highest closing level for the fifth straight session.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after staying sellers for two sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 629.9 crore; domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth session and purchased equities worth Rs 2,405.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at 83.64 against the US dollar.