Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 27
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Markets in Japan, South Korea, and Australia extended their rally on Friday amid China's pledge to arrest decline of its real estate market and strong economic data from the US.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 257.15 points or 0.66% higher at 39,182.78, and the S&P ASX 200 was 12.50 points or 0.15% higher at 8,216.20 as of 06:24 a.m.
On Thursday, the S&P 50 settled 0.40% higher after touching its record high level of 5,767.37 during the session. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.62% and 0.60% higher, respectively.
The November contract of Brent crude was trading 0.73% lower at $71.08 a barrel. The Bloomberg spot Gold was 0.07% lower at $2,670.39 as of 06:29 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 18 points or 0.07% higher at 26,368.00 as of 06:30 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended their record run to the sixth session intraday on Thursday, led by gains in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The benchmarks have been touching fresh highs since Sept. 19.
The Nifty 50 ended 211.90 points, or 0.81% higher at 26,216.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 666.25 points, or 0.78% higher at 85,836.12. Nifty settled at its highest closing level for the fifth straight session.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after staying sellers for two sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 629.9 crore; domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth session and purchased equities worth Rs 2,405.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at 83.64 against the US dollar.
Stocks To Watch
Trent and Bharat Electronics: The stocks will be in focus as they prepare to enter the benchmark Nifty 50 index following their inclusion which was announced in August.
Divi's Laboratories and LTIMindtree: The two stocks are set to be removed from Nifty 50 Index following the revision by NSE.
Punjab National Bank: The company closed its QIP with an issue price at Rs 103.75 per share, a discount of 5% to the floor price.
KEC International: The company raised Rs 870 crore via QIP and issued 91.1 lakh shares at Rs 955 per share.
InterGlobe Aviation: The company appointed Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea as chief operating officer effective Nov. 1.
Torrent Pharma: The drugmaker refuted claims of Shelcal 500 allegedly failing CDSCO quality test, saying the sample seized by the regulator is not manufactured by the company and is non-genuine and spurious.
Infosys: The company announced strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty to bring enterprise-scale IT efficiencies from hyper-automation.
Indian Bank: The company approved raising additional long term infrastructure bonds aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore over and above Rs 5,000 crore already raised in the current fiscal.
Escorts Kubota: Unit Escorts Kubota Finance received RBI certification to begin NBFC business.
Lemon Tree: The company signed pact for 74-room property in Gujarat.
Piramal Enterprises: The company sold a Mumbai property to Shoquba Realty for Rs 187 crore.
Adani Green Energy: The company completed 1,150 MWac join venture with France's TotalEnergies. As part of the JV, TotalEnergies invested $444 million in AGEL subsidiary, for acquiring 50% stake in AGEL’s solar projects located at the world’s largest renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat.
Biocon: The company partnered with Tabuk Pharma to commercialise its Glucagon-like peptide-1 products in the Middle East region.
Jubilant Pharmova: USFDA inspected at Washington facility in US closed with no observations.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company made an investment Rs 500 crore in subsidiary AB Finance via rights subscription.
United Spirits: The company completed Rs 2.29 crore investment in V9 Beverages.
Life Insurance Corp.: Sunder Krishnan resigned as chief risk officer.
PC Jeweller: Bank of India approved one-time settlement for outstanding dues. With this, all 14 consortium member banks have approved the settlement.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ramesh Murthy resigned as chief financial officer effective Oct. 7.
Railtel Corp: The company received Rs 156 crore work order from Maharashtra government for project in Konkan, Pune and Nashik regions.
IPO Offering
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration: The public issue was subscribed to 58.07 times on day 2. There bids were led non-institutional investors (135.85 times), retail investors (55.53 times), and Qualified institutional investors (3.16 times).
Diffusion Engineers: The public issue was subscribed to 7.16 times on day 1. There bids were led non-institutional investors (6.8 times), retail investors (11.24 times), and Qualified institutional investors (0.03 times), Employee Reserved (16.67 times).
Block Deals
Five-Star Business Finance: Four foreign public shareholders including TPG Asia, Norwest Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners and Sequoia Capital sold 14.56% stake for Rs 3,475.33 crore. Nomura, through its affiliates, bought 93.92 lakh shares or 3.2%; Eastspring Investments India Equity Open mopped up 24.87 lakh shares or 0.85%, among others.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Gulf Oil International Mauritius Inc sold 19.5 lakh shares (3.96%). While Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance bought 9.25 lakh shares (1.88%), ITI Mutual Fund bought 2.96 lakh shares (0.6%), Axis Securities bought 2.1 lakh shares (0.42%) among others at Rs 1,351 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Lancer Container Lines: Parvesh Sahib Singh sold 15.71 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 35.66 apiece.
Amrutajan Health: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6.5 lakh shares (2.24%) at Rs 760 apiece and Nageswaramma Private Trust sold 8.32 lakh shares (2.88%) at Rs 760.08 apiece.
BCL Industries: Rajinder Mittal sold 25 lakh shares (0.84%) at Rs 59 apiece.
Granules India: Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund sold 14 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 547.14 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Optiemus Infracom, Zee Media Corp.
Price Band change from 5% to 20%: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India.
Ex/Record Bonus Issue: Power Mech Projects (1:1)
Ex/record stock split: Sanghvi Movers (Face Value split from Rs 2 to Rs 1).
Moved into short term ASM: NIIT, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures up by 0.61% to 26,285 at a premium of 69 points.
Nifty September futures open interest up by 40.16%.
Nifty Bank October futures up by 0.3% to 54,497 at a premium of 122 points.
Nifty Bank September futures open interest up 4.18%.
Nifty Options Oct 3 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 27,500 and maximum put open interest at 25,000.
Bank Nifty Options Oct 1 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 54,000 and maximum put open interest at 54,000.
Securities in ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed weaker against the US dollar on Thursday, amid stabilising crude prices and month-end dollar demand. The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at 83.64 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data.
Research Reports
Campus Activewear - Healing And Awaiting A Favorable Macro Environment: HDFC Securities
Metro Brands - Worst Seems Over, Hold For Long-Term Gains: PL Capital
Oil, Gas Sector Check - Demand A Worry, But OMCs Poised For Another Leg Up: Motilal Oswal
Crompton Greaves - Weak Demand Likely To Revive In H2: Systematix
Nocil - Global Expansion, Capacity Additions Crucial For Growth: Motilal Oswal