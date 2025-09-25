Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 25

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company’s arm, Glenmark Specialty, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Hengrui Pharma for Trastuzumab Rezetecan (SHR-A1811), a HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate.

Newgen Software Technologies: The company’s arm has signed a five-year Master Service Agreement with Tata Consultancy Services N.V, valued at €4,222,683 (approximately Rs 44 crore).

Arisinfra Solutions: The company approved a proposal to incorporate five wholly-owned arms in Mumbai.

Max India: The company allotted 36 lakh fully convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 222 per share, aggregating to Rs 80 crore.

P N Gadgil: The company opens a new store in Kolhapur. The total number of stores now stands at 60.

Kingfa Science and Technology (India): The company approves the allotment of 14 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 3,470 per share, aggregating to nearly Rs 500 crore.

TGV Sraac: The company raises its total solar power generating capacity to 50.4 MW by adding 5 MW of solar power capacity.

Eimco Elecon (India): The company updates that promoter Tamrock Great Britain will exercise an oversubscription option of up to 7 lakh shares in addition to the base offer size.

Cipla: The company will report its second-quarter results on October 30.

Camlin Fine Sciences: The board will meet on September 29 to consider the issuance of equity shares via preferential allotment.

Lupin: The company gets tentative approval from the US FDA for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine & Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets. This drug treats human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults.

Ipca Laboratories: The company enters into a tech transfer pact with Biosimilar Sciences USA. The tech transfer is for a monoclonal antibody biosimilar which supercharges Puerto Rico’s biotech hub.

GPT Healthcare: The company updates that its executive chairman, Dwarika Prasad Tantia, has passed away.

Sterlite Technologies: The company has unveiled an advanced Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Optical Fibre Cable at Connected Britain 2025 that uses Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) technology.

SMC Global Securities: The company approves the issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 1:1.

Hubtown: The company approves the conversion of 2.5 lakh compulsorily and mandatorily convertible debentures into an equal number of shares.

Quality Power Tools: The company’s arm is in a pact with Hyosung T&D India for gas-insulated switchgear instrument transformers.

Allcargo Gati: The company updates that the NCLT reserves the matter for orders in connection with the scheme of arrangement among Allcargo Logistics and the arms of the demerged company.

Dalmia Bharat: The company’s arm gets an order from the adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The authority confirms a provisional attachment order for Rs 793.34 crore dated March 31, 2025.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The company updates that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed composite scheme of arrangement involving Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Apollo Healthco Limited, and Keimed Private Limited, with the transfer of assets to Apollo Healthtech.

Ethos: The company has inaugurated its 83rd boutique in India, a new exclusive watch boutique located in Nexus Mall, Hyderabad.

REC: The company’s arm has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to transfer its entire shareholding of Davanagere Power Transmission to Power Grid.

Panacea Biotec: The company’s arm has launched two new product lines in the domestic market: a 100% toxin-free baby skin care range under the brand 'NikoMom' and an Infant Milk Substitute (IMS) product under the brand 'Staart Prime'.

Eveready Industries India: The company informs that Mr. Suvamoy Saha shall complete his term as the managing director of the company on September 30, 2025.

Algoquant Fintech: The company will invest Rs.1.3 crore in its arm, Algoquant Global Securities, via a rights issue.

Birla Corporation: The company’s arm has been declared as the preferred bidder by the Telangana government for the auction of the Kanpa-Junapani limestone block.

Tata Steel: The company acquires 457.7 crore shares of Tata Steel Holdings Pte, aggregating to Rs.4,054.7 crore.

TBO Tek: The company enters into a pact with Amadeus South Asia for an AI-driven travel platform.

NTPC: The company’s arm, THDC India, commissions Unit II of Khurja STPP. The total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group increases to 83,696 MW.

Crisil: The company approves the acquisition of its arm, McKinsey PriceMetrix, for $38 million.

Wipro: The company’s arm, Grove Holdings 2, transfers its entire stake in its arm, Capco Consulting Middle East FZE, to its arm, Wipro IT Services UK Societas, for the simplification of the overall group structure. Grove Holdings 2 and Capco Consulting are step-down arms of the company, and Wipro IT Services UK Societas is a wholly-owned arm of the company.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: The company gets a contract from ONGC for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for five years, effective October 1.

Veedol Corporation: The company has launched a new range of fully synthetic engine oils under the brand 'Veedol', named 'SwiftPower' and 'SynthGlide', for the domestic market, with future plans for export.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company has issued unsecured Commercial Papers (CPs) worth Rs 200 crore with a tenure of 90 days at an interest rate of 5.93% per annum.

Polycab India: The promoter will sell 1.2 million shares at an offer size of Rs 880 crore. Sellers are Inder T. Jaisinghani, Ajay T. Jaisinghani, Ramesh T. Jaisinghani, Girdhari Thakurdas Jaisinghani, Bharat Jaisinghani, Nikhil Ramesh Jaisinghani, and Anil Hariram Hariani. The floor price is Rs 7,300, a 3% discount to CMP.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company acquires Davanagere Power Transmission for Rs 6.5 crore under the TBCB route.

Amic Forging: The company approves raising funds worth up to Rs 50 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Spice Lounge: The company approves an investment of up to $5 million in its arm, Teksoft Systems.

Fineotex Chemical: The board will meet on September 27 to consider an interim dividend, stock split, and bonus issue.

IFB Industries: The company approves a proposal for its Singapore arm to set up a facility in Europe.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company’s arm acquires 10.9 lakh preference shares and 16 lakh equity shares of Kusumgar for nearly Rs 100 crore.

Waaree Energies: The company invests Rs 300 crore in its arm, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions, via a rights issue.

Insolation Energy: The company incorporates its arm, GNPR Green Infra, as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to set up solar power plants.

The New India Assurance Company: The company’s income tax department issues a refund of Rs 249.8 crore.

Aarti Drugs: The company distributed nearly Rs 278 crore in the form of a dividend and a buyback of shares over the last seven years. It elects to distribute nearly 15-30% of consolidated net profits.

Bank of Baroda: The company updates that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) allows the Bank of Baroda Gift City Branch to conduct bullion trading operations.

Max Financial Services: The company’s arm allots 80,000 debentures worth Rs 800.12 crore on a private placement basis.

Newgen Software Technologies: The company gets a purchase order of Rs 21.24 crore from Kshema General Insurance.

Le Travenues Technology: The company re-appointed Aloke Bajpai as chairman, managing director, and group chief executive officer.