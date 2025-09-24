Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 24

Muthoot Microfin: The company has successfully allotted 5,000 non-convertible debentures with a total value of Rs 50 crore.

Infosys: The company has extended its strategic collaboration with Switzerland's Sunrise to accelerate IT transformation and power AI-driven initiatives.

Minda Corporation: The company will start commercial production of EV components from the beginning of FY26.

HCL Technologies: The company has renewed and expanded its digital transformation pact with a Swedish auto manufacturer for AI services.

Havells India: The company has announced that Lloyd Kolors refrigerators are now available on Flipkart and other distribution channels, starting at Rs 18,990.

Latent View Analytics: The company has said it does not expect any major impact of the H-1B visa fee on its operations.

VIP Industries: The company has appointed Atul Jain as Managing Director, while Neetu Kashiramka has resigned as Managing Director effective October 31.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for a Rs 1,115.37 crore project by Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation.

Hikal: The company has said that despite a challenging start to the year in Q1, it remains confident of delivering on FY26 guidance and expects recovery in Q3 and Q4.

Chalet Hotels: The company has approved allotment of commercial papers worth Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis and redeemed 6,000 preference shares aggregating to Rs 100 crore.

Rama Steel Tubes: The company has allotted 7.7 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 11.25 per share on a preferential basis.

Sonata Software: The company has achieved the 2025–2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award.

Karur Vysya Bank: The company has filed a writ petition before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court challenging initiation of reassessment proceedings.

ICICI Bank: The company has received a show-cause notice for a tax demand of Rs 15.6 crore from the West Bengal tax body.

Tech Mahindra: The company’s arm, Tech Mahindra London, has executed a share transfer pact to divest its entire 26.42% stake in Surance.

Meta Infotech: The company has received fresh and renewal purchase orders aggregating to Rs 127.74 crore.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: The company has reduced its expansion plan from 200,000 TPA to 100,000 TPA, funded through internal accruals, to focus on high-margin specialty grades.

Shankara Building Products: The company has updated post-demerger cost of acquisition for shares of Shankara Building Products and Shankara Buildpro, advising an apportionment of 34.19% and 65.81%.

Eimco Elecon: The company has said promoter Tamrock Great Britain Holdings will sell up to 14.23 lakh shares worth a 24.68% stake via OFS on September 24–25 at a floor price of Rs 1,400 per share.

Electronics Mart India: The company has commenced commercial operations of a new multi-brand store in Telangana.

Neuland Laboratories: The company has said that Saharsh Rao Davuluri will be redesignated as CEO and MD from Vice Chairman and MD.

Bajaj Electricals: The company’s board has approved a proposal to acquire the ‘Morphy Richards’ brand and related intellectual property rights for Rs 146 crore in India and neighboring territories from Glen Electric Limited, subject to approvals.

Puravankara: The company has said that Deepak Rastogi has resigned as Group CFO, and Niraj Kumar Gautam has been elevated from Deputy CFO to CFO effective tomorrow.

Swiggy: The company’s board has approved transferring quick commerce operations under the brand ‘Instamart’. The company will also divest 10 equity shares and 1.64 lakh convertible preference shares in Rapido for Rs 1,968 crore and sell 35,958 compulsorily convertible preference shares in Rapido to Setu AIF Trust for Rs 431 crore.

Schloss Bangalore: The company has updated that its name has been changed to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts effective today.

Torrent Power: The company will acquire a 49% stake in Newzone India and a 100% stake in Newzone Power Projects for Rs 211 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has launched a 44-room property in Andhra Pradesh.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company has said that South Africa’s Competition Commission has approved its acquisition of a controlling stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals from KKR.

Aarti Pharmalabs: The company has said it is expected to commission Phase 1 at its Atali Greenfield site with 450+ KL reactor capacity in 2025.

360 One Wealth Asset Management: The company has said NCLT’s Mumbai bench has approved the amalgamation of its arm Mavm Angels Network with and into its arm 360 One Distribution Services.

SEPC: The company has said the tenure of NK Suryanarayanan as MD & CEO has ended, but he continues to hold office as a non-executive director.

Poly Medicure: The company’s arm has signed a share purchase agreement with Wellinq Holdings B.V., Amsterdam, to acquire shares of Pendracare Holdings B.V. and Wellinq Medical B.V.

Gandhar Oil Refinery: The company has said it will terminate its joint venture pact with partner Espe Oils FZC.

Karnataka Bank: The company has appointed Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as MD & CEO.

Arihant Capital: The company has approved allotment of 5 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 87 per share, raising Rs 4.35 crore.

Jagran Prakashan: The company has said it faces a legal dispute after Director Shailendra Mohan Gupta filed a petition against the company and its promoter group.