Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 23

The benchmark equity indices logged gains for a second consecutive week and hit new highs in four out of five sessions this week. On Friday, they tracked the gains in the US as well as other Asian markets and recorded fresh closing highs again.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 375.15 points or 1.48% higher at 25,790.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,359.51 points or 1.63% up at 84544.31.

Overseas investors turned net buyers after a day and bought Rs 14,064 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday, the largest buying from foreign portfolio investors so far this year. Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after five days of buying and selling equities worth approximately Rs 4,427 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed twelve paise stronger at 83.57 against the US dollar on Friday, up from its previous close of 83.69.