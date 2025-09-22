Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 22

Tata Motors: The company announced festival benefits for consumers.

IRCTC: Railway Ministry approves revision in MRP of Rail Neer bottles. Reduces prices of Rail Neer bottles by Rs 1.

Railtel Corp: Gets Rs 18.06 crore order from Dredging Corporation.

Firstsource Solutions: Confirms that restrictions related to H-1B visa programme will have no impact on its workforce or operations. Have zero dependency on H-1B programme for operations.

TVS Motor: Launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V FI and TVS Raider iGo in Nepal.

Hariom Pipes: The company enters an agreement with the Maharashtra Government to set up a steel plant in Gadchiroli.

Dollar Industries: The board is to meet on Sept. 26 to consider scheme of arrangement of group companies with the company.

Adani Green: The company incorporated two wholly owned arms, Adani Ecogen One and Adani Ecogen Two.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company and Serneke International mutually decided to foreclose the project, after considering the terms and conditions of the contract and progress of the project. The project was for the construction of 100 drinking water wells and supply and installation of drinking water supply unit in 35 villages of Ivory Coast by Serneke International, Sweden, on EPC basis, at bid price of Euros 18.50 million.

RattanIndia: NCLT dismissed the petition filed by REC against the company. The said petition was filed by REC as a holder of Redeemable Preference Shares of the company. The NCLT dismissed the petition on the ground that RPS does not constitute a financial debt and hence REC does not qualify as a financial creditor eligible to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

Mayur Uniquoters: The company re-appointed Suresh Kumar Poddar as Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years.

Hindustan Copper: Rakha mining lease deed executed between the company and Jamshedpur’s District Commissioner extended for 20 years.

Shakti Pumps: The company secured 25,578 off-grid solar pumping systems under Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co B scheme. The order value for the same is Rs 702.69 Crore.

CESC: The board is to meet on Sept. 24 to consider proposal for the issuance of NCDs.

Indegene: The company in agreement with Datavant to power more efficient clinical trial recruitment.

Gujarat Narmada: A leakage occurred at TDI-II plant in Dahej. TDI-II plants to be restarted after the completion of necessary checks and remedial measures.

Dee Development: The board approved raising funds worth up to Rs 300 Crore via public issue, rights issue and other measures.

Powergrid Corporation: The company declared as successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding for project ‘Augmentation of Transformation Capacity’.

Vodafone Idea: The company clarifies that it has challenged additional AGR demands raised by Department of Telecommunications before Supreme Court in respect of the period already covered by the AGR judgement. The matter was listed today at the Hon’ble Supreme Court and it appears that Sept. 26, 2025, has been fixed as the next date of hearing.

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Group’s twin towers received investment of Rs 126 Crore from Manipal Group.

Algoquant Fintech: The company received SEBI Certificate of Registration. The company has applied for registration to act as a participant with Central Depository Services.

Netweb Tech: The company received Rs 450 Crore order for the supply of Tyrone AI GPU accelerated systems.

Zen Technologies: Aituring Technologies ceases to be arm of the company.

Piramal Enterprises: Upma Goel to step down as CFO effective Sept. 30.

PNC Infra: The company received letter of acceptance from Bihar State Road Development Corporation for Rs 495.5 Crore project.

EFC (I): The company received new Passport Seva Kendra project at Pashan in Pune under rate contract.

Oil India: The company in a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for 1.2 GW renewable energy projects in Rajasthan.

Laxmi Dental: The company completed the acquisition of 49% equity and 9% compulsorily convertible preference shares stake in IDBG AI Dent Global.

HUDCO: The company signed an MoU with NBCC for the development of commercial plot at Kaushambi, Ghaziabad.

Aurobindo Pharma: Arm announced the successful completion of a pivotal clinical study evaluating its denosumab biosimilar against Prolia (denosumab) in a cohort of 446 women with postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Gujarat Fluoro, SRF: DGFT has recommended anti-dumping duty of $3–6 per kg on Chinese PTFE except on Chemours.

Dee Development: The company filed an appeal before High Court of Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh. The appeal is for challenging the order of review petition on tariff revision and retrospective recovery demands raised by Punjab State Power Corporation.

Godrej Consumer: The company made an investment of $85 million in arm Godrej Mauritius Africa Holdings.

Atul Auto: The arm and the company settled the suit with Exxon Mobil Corporation on trademark infringement issue in Delhi High Court. Delhi HC disposed of the suit post settlement.

NDTV: The board approved the proposal to acquire business undertaking comprising ‘GoodTimes’ channel from Lifestyle and Media Broadcasting. The company acquires GoodTimes channel for lump sum consideration of up to Rs 18 Crore.

Garden Reach: The company in an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler Und Reederei GmbH & Co KG for the construction of hybrid multi-purpose vessels worth $62.4 million.

Sastasundar Ventures: Arm approved the buyback of 20 lakh shares worth Rs 100 Crore.