Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 22
Stocks in news, big brokerage calls, IPO offerings and more — your complete trade setup before Monday opening bell.
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading 0.15% or 40 points below previous level at 25,316 as of 7:10 a.m., indicating a lower start for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US index futures were down suring Asian trade, while European contracts were subdued.
S&P 500 futures down 0.1%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures flat
Markets On Home Turf
India's benchmark equity indices closed in the red ending the three-day winning streak on Friday. However, on a weekly basis the index ended 1% higher.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 96.55 points or 0.38% lower at 25,327.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 387.73 points or 0.47% down at 82,626.23. The Nifty fell over 0.54% during the day to 25,286.30, while the Sensex slipped 0.64% to 82,485.92.
The foreign portfolio investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive day. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 390.74 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the tenth session and bought stakes worth Rs 2,105.22 crore.
Wall Street Recap
US stocks ended higher on Friday, building on a rally that saw four major indices notch records for the first time since 2021 after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, as per Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 closed 0.5% higher, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.4% — all logging all-time closing highs.
Asia Market Update
Japanese stocks led a rise in Asian equities on Monday, after the Bank of Japan eased concerns over plans to offload its massive exchange-traded fund holdings. Benchmarks in Australia and South Korea also rose at the open, but Hong Kong fell.
Nikkei up 1.4%
Kospi up 0.7%
S&P/ASX 200 up 0.25%
Hang Seng down 0.6%
Stocks In News
Swan Defence: The company signed an MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board for an investment of Rs 4,250 crore. The company signed the MoU to jointly explore and finance maritime projects (newbuilds, ship repairs, and infrastructure) through the maritime-focused equity fund.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The company signed a series of MoU with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors.
ESAF SFB: The company to raise funds via preferential issue, QIP, and other means. The company to amend memorandum of association to increase authorised capital to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 600 crore.
Lupin: The company said USFDA inspection at Pune biotech facility ended with four observations.
Shipping Corporation: The company signed MoU with BPCL, HCPL and IOCL to jointly acquire, own, operate and manage vessels.
Crompton Greaves: The company received a letter of award from Madhya Pradesh’s Urja Vikas Nigam for solar photovoltaic water pumping system.
Redington: The company’s step-down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi, executed a definitive agreement with Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri to assign a Vodafone device distribution and supply agreement for approximately $8 million.
Ceigall India: The company became the lowest bidder for Rs 1,700 crore solar photovoltaic project with BESS in Madhya Pradesh.
NBCC: The company signs MoU with HUDCO for development of commercial plots for Rs 117 Crore.
Somany Ceramics: The company gets into pact with GAIL for supply of natural gas to Kassar plant. Operations at Kassar plant gradually scaled up, achieving full capacity utilisation.
Easy Trip Planners: The company to participate in rights issue of Eco Hotels.
Trident: The company updates on Rs 519 Crore tax demand proceedings for financial year 2018-19 and 2020-21.
Fusion Finance: The company updates on MFI rating, with 'MFI 1' signifying the highest capacity to manage microfinance operations in a sustainable manner.
Everest Industries: The company has approved the appointment of Hemant Khurana as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Prism Johnson: The company has been declared the preferred bidder by the Government of Madhya Pradesh for the grant of a mining lease for the Piparhat Kubri Limestone Block.
Insolation Energy: Arm Insolation Green Energy incorporates wholly owned subsidiary VJPG Green Infra as SPV.
Dee Development: Punjab Electricity Regulatory Commission rules that the pact between arm, PSPCL stands established. PSERC has the power to determine tariff applicable for the extended 10-year period. Matter listed for further hearing on November 6, where the tariff for the extended period shall be determined.
Jubilant Pharmova: US FDA ends pharmacovigilance inspection with no observations at arm's plant.
Zydus Life: US FDA issues EIR with Voluntary Action Indicated classification. Ahmedabad facility was earlier classified as Official Action Indicated in June 2024.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company announced festival benefits for consumers.
ALSO READ
Here's How Much Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N, XUV3XO And Other Mahindra Cars Cost After GST Rate Cut
Tata Motors: The company announced festival benefits for consumers.
IRCTC: Railway Ministry approves revision in MRP of Rail Neer bottles. Reduces prices of Rail Neer bottles by Rs 1.
Railtel Corp: Gets Rs 18.06 crore order from Dredging Corporation.
Firstsource Solutions: Confirms that restrictions related to H-1B visa programme will have no impact on its workforce or operations. Have zero dependency on H-1B programme for operations.
TVS Motor: Launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V FI and TVS Raider iGo in Nepal.
Hariom Pipes: The company enters an agreement with the Maharashtra Government to set up a steel plant in Gadchiroli.
Dollar Industries: The board is to meet on Sept. 26 to consider scheme of arrangement of group companies with the company.
Adani Green: The company incorporated two wholly owned arms, Adani Ecogen One and Adani Ecogen Two.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company and Serneke International mutually decided to foreclose the project, after considering the terms and conditions of the contract and progress of the project. The project was for the construction of 100 drinking water wells and supply and installation of drinking water supply unit in 35 villages of Ivory Coast by Serneke International, Sweden, on EPC basis, at bid price of Euros 18.50 million.
RattanIndia: NCLT dismissed the petition filed by REC against the company. The said petition was filed by REC as a holder of Redeemable Preference Shares of the company. The NCLT dismissed the petition on the ground that RPS does not constitute a financial debt and hence REC does not qualify as a financial creditor eligible to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.
Mayur Uniquoters: The company re-appointed Suresh Kumar Poddar as Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years.
Hindustan Copper: Rakha mining lease deed executed between the company and Jamshedpur’s District Commissioner extended for 20 years.
Shakti Pumps: The company secured 25,578 off-grid solar pumping systems under Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co B scheme. The order value for the same is Rs 702.69 Crore.
CESC: The board is to meet on Sept. 24 to consider proposal for the issuance of NCDs.
Indegene: The company in agreement with Datavant to power more efficient clinical trial recruitment.
Gujarat Narmada: A leakage occurred at TDI-II plant in Dahej. TDI-II plants to be restarted after the completion of necessary checks and remedial measures.
Dee Development: The board approved raising funds worth up to Rs 300 Crore via public issue, rights issue and other measures.
Powergrid Corporation: The company declared as successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding for project ‘Augmentation of Transformation Capacity’.
Vodafone Idea: The company clarifies that it has challenged additional AGR demands raised by Department of Telecommunications before Supreme Court in respect of the period already covered by the AGR judgement. The matter was listed today at the Hon’ble Supreme Court and it appears that Sept. 26, 2025, has been fixed as the next date of hearing.
Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Group’s twin towers received investment of Rs 126 Crore from Manipal Group.
Algoquant Fintech: The company received SEBI Certificate of Registration. The company has applied for registration to act as a participant with Central Depository Services.
Netweb Tech: The company received Rs 450 Crore order for the supply of Tyrone AI GPU accelerated systems.
Zen Technologies: Aituring Technologies ceases to be arm of the company.
Piramal Enterprises: Upma Goel to step down as CFO effective Sept. 30.
PNC Infra: The company received letter of acceptance from Bihar State Road Development Corporation for Rs 495.5 Crore project.
EFC (I): The company received new Passport Seva Kendra project at Pashan in Pune under rate contract.
Oil India: The company in a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for 1.2 GW renewable energy projects in Rajasthan.
Laxmi Dental: The company completed the acquisition of 49% equity and 9% compulsorily convertible preference shares stake in IDBG AI Dent Global.
HUDCO: The company signed an MoU with NBCC for the development of commercial plot at Kaushambi, Ghaziabad.
Aurobindo Pharma: Arm announced the successful completion of a pivotal clinical study evaluating its denosumab biosimilar against Prolia (denosumab) in a cohort of 446 women with postmenopausal osteoporosis.
Gujarat Fluoro, SRF: DGFT has recommended anti-dumping duty of $3–6 per kg on Chinese PTFE except on Chemours.
Dee Development: The company filed an appeal before High Court of Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh. The appeal is for challenging the order of review petition on tariff revision and retrospective recovery demands raised by Punjab State Power Corporation.
Godrej Consumer: The company made an investment of $85 million in arm Godrej Mauritius Africa Holdings.
Atul Auto: The arm and the company settled the suit with Exxon Mobil Corporation on trademark infringement issue in Delhi High Court. Delhi HC disposed of the suit post settlement.
NDTV: The board approved the proposal to acquire business undertaking comprising ‘GoodTimes’ channel from Lifestyle and Media Broadcasting. The company acquires GoodTimes channel for lump sum consideration of up to Rs 18 Crore.
Garden Reach: The company in an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler Und Reederei GmbH & Co KG for the construction of hybrid multi-purpose vessels worth $62.4 million.
Sastasundar Ventures: Arm approved the buyback of 20 lakh shares worth Rs 100 Crore.
Amber Enterprises: JIN Electronics (India) Private Ltd., a material subsidiary of the company, has acquired 100% equity stake in ILJIN Holding Ltd.
IPO Offerings
VMS TMT: The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars) and deals in scrap and binding wires, sold within Gujarat and other states. The public issue was subscribed to 102.26 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (120.8 times), non-institutional investors (227.09 times), retail investors (47.88 times).
iValue Infosolutions: The company is a technology services and solutions provider specializing in enterprise digital transformation. The public issue was subscribed to 0.89 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.22 times), non-institutional investors (0.55 times), retail investors (0.85 times).
GK Energy: The company provides EPC services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. The public issue was subscribed to 2.57 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.32 times), non-institutional investors (2.61 times), retail investors (2.7 times).
Saatvik Green Energy: The company is the manufacturer of modules and offers engineering, procurement and construction services. The public issue was subscribed to 0.59 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.01 times), non-institutional investors (0.67 times), retail investors (0.88 times), Employee Reserved (1.92 times)
Ganesh Consumer Products: Ganesh Consumer Products is a FMCG company. The company is the brand of wheat-based derivatives (maida, sooji, dalia) in East India. The company will offer shares for bidding on Monday. The price band is set from Rs 306 to Rs 322 per share. The Rs 408.8-crore IPO is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 130 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised Rs 122 crore from anchor investors.
Atlanta Electricals: Atlanta Electricals is a manufacturer of power, auto and inverter duty transformers in India. The company will offer shares for bidding on Monday. The price band is set from Rs 718 to Rs 754 per share. The Rs 687.34-crore IPO is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised Rs 205 crore from anchor investors.
Bulk Deals
Aarti Pharmlabs: BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold 4.59 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 929 apiece, Safechem Enterprises Private Limited sold 6 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 929.19 apiece, while Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 4.84 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 930.32 apiece, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series Of Vieif bought 5.21 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 930.34 apiece, Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 5.61 lakh shares (0.61%) at Rs 930.34 apiece.
Force Motors: BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold 0.65 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 18,581.1 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Dividend: Jeena Sikho Life Care, Maharashtra Scooters, DCW, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gufic Biosciences, HPL electric and Power, Parag Milk Foods, PNC Infratech, Monte Carlo Fashions.
Ex-Stock Split: Adani Power (from Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share)
Shares to Exit anchor lock-in: Mukka Proteins (20%), J G Chemicals (20%).
Price Band change from 10% to 20%: Stallion India Fluorochemicals.
Price Band change from 5% to 20%: Birla Cable, M K Proteins.
ALSO READ
Dividend, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: Adani Power, Nazara Tech, India Glycols And More
F&O Cues
Nifty September Futures down by 0.33% to 25,426 at a premium of 99 points.
Nifty September futures open interest down by 3.3%.
Nifty Options 23 September Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,300.
Securities in Ban Period: Angel One, HFCL, Sammaan Capital.
Currency/Bond
The rupee appreciated 4 paise to close at 88.16 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by optimism on US-India trade negotiations. The yield on the 10-year bond, went up two basis points to close at 6.49%.