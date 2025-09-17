Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 17

Oil prices steadied after a three-day gain as traders assessed the fallout from Ukrainian attacks on Russian crude infrastructure, reports Bloomberg.

Brent traded above $68 a barrel after gaining 3.2% in the previous three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate rose toward $65.

Ukraine attacked the Saratov refinery in its latest strike on Russian energy facilities, which have helped cut the OPEC+ member’s production to its lowest post-pandemic level, as per Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

As far as Gold prices are concerned, the precious metal held its latest gains that saw it rise above $3,700 an ounce for the first time, boosted by rate cut expectations.

Bullion traded less than $10 below its fresh record of $3,703.07 an ounce reached on Tuesday. Gold prices have also been buoyed by a softer US dollar, with one gauge hovering around levels last seen in March 2022. A weaker greenback makes gold cheaper for other currency holders.

Copper, meanwhile, traded just below its highest close since May 2024, as traders prepared for the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the first time since Donald Trump returned to the White House.