Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 17
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.68% higher at 25,239.1 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.73% up at 82,380.69 on Tuesday.
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty was trending 0.15% higher at 25,359 as of 6:30 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
Asian equity benchmarks opened negative, as focus shifts to US Federal Reserve. US index futures traded positive, with marginal gains of 0.08% while Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.32%.
Markets On Home Turf
Nifty reclaimed 25,200 and hit two-month high. This comes at a time when India and the US have resumed their trade deal negotiations.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 169.90 points or 0.68% higher at 25,239.10 and the BSE Sensex closed 594.95 points or 0.73% up at 82,380.69. The Nifty rose as much as 0.77% during the day to 25,261.40, while the Sensex was up 0.80% to 82,443.48.
Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday, when the market resumed its rally after a one-day blip.
The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 308.32 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 15th straight session and bought stakes worth Rs 1,518.73 crore.
Catch all the live markets here for real-time updates, stock movements, and broader market trends throughout the day.
Wall Street Recap
Wall Street ended its record-breaking rally as investors await the final outcome of the Federal Reserve meet, with most expecting a rate cut.
The S&P 500 lost 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 halted a nine-day advance. Treasuries held gains after a solid sale of 20-year bonds. The yield on two-year notes slid three basis points to 3.51%. The dollar fell. The euro hit its highest since 2021, reports Bloomberg.
ALSO READ
US Stock Markets Today: Wall Street Swings To Red After Opening Higher Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
Asian Market Update
Asian indices trended negative at open following a tepid Wall Street session, as investors held back ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.
Shares in Japan and South Korea retreated while the MSCI Asia Pacific Index edged 0.2% lower. This came after nine consecutive days of gains.
Commodities Check
Oil prices steadied after a three-day gain as traders assessed the fallout from Ukrainian attacks on Russian crude infrastructure, reports Bloomberg.
Brent traded above $68 a barrel after gaining 3.2% in the previous three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate rose toward $65.
Ukraine attacked the Saratov refinery in its latest strike on Russian energy facilities, which have helped cut the OPEC+ member’s production to its lowest post-pandemic level, as per Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
As far as Gold prices are concerned, the precious metal held its latest gains that saw it rise above $3,700 an ounce for the first time, boosted by rate cut expectations.
Bullion traded less than $10 below its fresh record of $3,703.07 an ounce reached on Tuesday. Gold prices have also been buoyed by a softer US dollar, with one gauge hovering around levels last seen in March 2022. A weaker greenback makes gold cheaper for other currency holders.
Copper, meanwhile, traded just below its highest close since May 2024, as traders prepared for the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the first time since Donald Trump returned to the White House.
Key Events To Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns at Dhar on his birthday
India’s central bank will conduct 210 billion rupees of T-bill
auctions
Stocks In News
Jindal Steel: The company offers to buy Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Promoter Devansh Trademart sells up to 13 lakh shares at an offer price of Rs 3,500 apiece, 5.3% discount to the current market price as per the sources told to NDTV Profit.
Lupin: USFDA ends the inspection at Nagpur facility with 6 observations. USFDA conducted an inspection at Nagpur facility from Sept. 8-16.
Amber Enterprises: The company opens a QIP issue of Rs 1,200 crore, approves floor price of Rs 7,790.88 per share. The floor price is at a discount of 6% of the last current market price.
Avantel: The company received a purchase order worth Rs.9.92 crore for the supply of Satcom Products from Garden Reach Shipbuilders.
TVS Holdings: The board is to meet on Sept. 22 to consider issuance of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares via bonus.
Bluedart: Arm received show cause notice for demand worth Rs 420 crore from the commissioner of GST & Central Excise. Show Cause Notice demands recovery of Tax Dues from April 2021 to March 2023.
Tech Mahindra: LIC raises stake in the company to 10.84% from 8.84% via market purchases.
Bharat Electronics: The company received additional orders worth Rs 712 crore since last disclosure on Sept. 1.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company has been chosen as a partner for redevelopment projects of two housing societies in Chembur, Mumbai. The redevelopment project offers gross development potential of Rs 1,700 crore.
Ashapura Minechem: Overseas arm executed a long-term agreement with the china railway to jointly develop Boffa bauxite deposit in Guinea. China Railway will support Ashapura in its mining operations, local logistics and port handling & infrastructure services.
Procter and Gamble Health: The company appointed Shashank Srowthy as executive director and chief financial officer effective Oct. 1. Lokesh Chandak resigned as a director and chief financial officer.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company launched Novel Molecule Tegoprazan in India. Tegoprazan is a novel patented molecule for Acid-Related gastrointestinal diseases.
Coal India: The company was declared as preferred bidder by the Ministry of Mines for Ontillu-Chandragiri rare earth element exploration block.
Nectar Lifesciences: The purchaser mutually agrees with the company to extend expected completion date of slump sale to or before Oct. 20, 2025.
HCLTech: The company launched AI-First Martech Platform HCL Unica+ In India.
Premier Explosives: Telangana Pollution Control board revokes closure order for the company’s factory in Telangana. Telangana Pollution Control Board approved the resumption of production activities.
One Mobikwik: In a recent incident on Sept. 11 and 12, some registered merchants and users in Haryana colluded to claim unauthorized monetary settlements from the company. In response, a legal enforcement agency proactively placed a debit freeze on and a lien mark on all bank accounts where the unauthorized funds were credited. The estimated net impact is Rs 26 crore, and the company is actively working to recover these amounts.
Thermax: Fortmax Chemicals India ceases to be wholly owned step-down arm.
SJS Enterprises: The company signed an agreement with Hong Kong’s BOE Varitronix to collaborate for manufacture of automotive displays in India.
Krystal Integrated: The company received a Rs 168 crore sanitation services contract from the director of medical education in Andhra Pradesh.
Piramal Enterprises: The company merged with Piramal Finance and dissolved without being wound up.
Quality Power: The company received Rs 11.5 crore order for the supply of reactors for STATCOM project.
Akzo Nobel: CCI approves JSW Paints acquisition of up to 75% shareholding in Akzo Nobel India.
Vedanta: NCLAT sets aside NCLT order rejecting Talwandi Sabo demerger scheme.
Authum Investment: The company is in an investment agreement with Serovia Pharma to subscribe to 18.95 lakh compulsorily convertible preference shares in Serovia Pharma by investing nearly Rs 300 crore.
Tata Communicators: The company’s non-operating arm in the Netherlands has undergone winding up & has been liquidated.
Angel One: The company incorporated the associate company Angel one Livwell Life Insurance.
Globe Civil: The company received a letter of intent for the project worth Rs 13.1 crore for construction of sports complex at NIT Delhi.
Maharashtra Seamless: CCI conducts inquiry at the company’s New Delhi and Gurgaon offices from Sept. 15-16.
Mangal Electrical Industries: The company appointed Ramkishan Bairwa as chief operating officer.
Insolation Energy: The company incorporated a step-down arm NRJG Green Infra as a special purpose vehicle to set up solar power plants.
Pidilite Industries: The company set Sept. 23 as a record date for bonus issues.
NLC India: The company received letter of intent from Chhattisgarh Government for Semhardih and Raipura Phosphorite and Limestone blocks.
Railtel Corp: The company received a letter of acceptance for an order worth Rs 57.5 crore from Bihar Educational Infrastructure Development Corp.
Roto Pumps: The company received Rs 7.25 crore order from GPS Renewables.
Listings Today
Urban Company: Shares of the company will list on the stock exchange today. The IPO was subscribed 109 times. The issue price for the firm has been set at Rs 103, according to the date on the NSE.
Dev Accelerator: Shares of the company will list on the stock exchange today. The IPO was subscribed 63.97 times. The issue price for the firm has been set at Rs 161, according to the date on the NSE.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra: Shares of the company will list on the stock exchange today. The IPO was subscribed 60.29 times. The issue price for the firm has been set at Rs 165, according to the date on the NSE.
IPO Offering
VMS TMT: The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars) and deals in scrap and binding wires, which are sold within Gujarat and other states. The company will offer shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share. The Rs 148.5-crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue. The company raised Rs 26.73 crores from anchor investors.
Euro Pratik Sales: The company is engaged in the business of decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of Decorative Wall Panels and Decorative Laminates. The public issue was subscribed to 0.43 times on day 1. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (0.26 times), non-institutional investors (0.89 times), retail investors (0.33 times), employee reserved (1.23 times).
Bulk Deals
Greenlam Industries: Upnishad Trustee Advisory Services bought 94.36 lakh shares (3.7%) at Rs 245.45 apiece, Hydra Trading sold 94.36 lakh shares (3.7%) at Rs 245.45 apiece.
Star Health & Allied Insurance: Mio Star sold 67.72 lakh shares (1.15%) at Rs 441.01 apiece, while PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 45.35 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 441 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: Naresh Kumar Bansal sold 12 crore shares (7.72%) at Rs 10.02 apiece.
Carraro India: Motilal Oswal MF sold 12 lakh shares (2.11%) at Rs 449 apiece, while Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company bought 10 lakh shares (1.75%) at Rs 449 apiece.
Insider Trade
ADF Foods: Promoter Parul Bimal Thakkar revoked a pledge for 12 lakh shares.
Paradeep Phosphates: Promoter Zuari Maroc Phosphates Private Limited revoked a pledge for 2.5 crore shares.
Roto Pumps: Promoter Shalini Gupta sold 8500 shares.
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments India Ltd. sold 1.25 lakh shares.
NCC: Promoter A V S R Holdings bought 47,500 shares.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: Promoter Yatin Sanjay Gupte created a pledge for 30 lakh shares.
Usha Martin: Promoter Stuti Jhawar bought 10000 shares.
Axiscades Technologies: Promoter Jupiter Capital revoked a pledge for 10.04 lakh shares.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Dividend: Shilpa Medicare, Zuari Industries, Ashapura Minechem, Rites, Carysil, Garware Hi-Tech films, KRBL, Heranba Industries.
Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Apollo Micro Systems
Price Band change from 5% to 20%: Anlon Healthcare
List of securities shortlisted in Long-Term ASM Framework Stage – I: Moschip Technologies.
List of securities shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage – I: Nagreeka Exports, Ashapura Logistics.
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: E2E Networks, Laxmi India Finance, One Mobikwik Systems, Yatra Online.
F&O Cues
Nifty September Futures up by 0.74% to 25,351 at a premium of 112 points.
Nifty September futures open interest down by 3.4%.
Nifty Options Sept. 23 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,200.
Securities in Ban Period: Angelone, HFCL, OFSS, RBL Bank.
Currency/Bond
The rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at 88.08 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking US-India talks on the proposed trade agreement to iron out issues in the wake of steep Trump Tariffs. The yield on the 10-year bond, went down one basis points to close at 6.49%.