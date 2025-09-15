Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 15

The Nifty ended in the green for the eighth consecutive session on Friday, marking its longest winning streak in over a year. On a weekly basis, both the Nifty and the Sensex posted a second week of rally.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 108.5 points or 0.43% higher at 25,114 and the BSE Sensex closed 355.97 points or 0.44% up at 81,904.7.

The Nifty rose as much as 0.54% during the day to 25,139.45, while the Sensex was also up 0.54% to 81,992.85.