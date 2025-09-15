Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 15
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 108.5 points or 0.43% higher at 25,114 and the BSE Sensex closed 355.97 points or 0.44% up at 81,904.7 on Friday.
Good morning!
Markets On Home Turf
The Nifty ended in the green for the eighth consecutive session on Friday, marking its longest winning streak in over a year. On a weekly basis, both the Nifty and the Sensex posted a second week of rally.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 108.5 points or 0.43% higher at 25,114 and the BSE Sensex closed 355.97 points or 0.44% up at 81,904.7.
The Nifty rose as much as 0.54% during the day to 25,139.45, while the Sensex was also up 0.54% to 81,992.85.
Stocks In News
Jeena Sikho Lifecare: The company has commenced operations of its new hospital in Jammu, which has 40 beds and 22 rooms. The company forms Jeena Sikho International as a wholly owned subsidiary in the Sharjah Media City Free Zone of the United Arab Emirates and has been granted a business license to commence its operations. The company is in pact with Salesforce & Quadrafort Tech for digital transformation in ayurvedic healthcare.
Som Distilleries: The company updates that the customs department has conducted an inquiry of import & export transactions at its Bhopal office and factory.
DCX Systems: The company signs a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu government to set up a manufacturing facility for a JV company at Hosur.
Seamec: The company approves MV Goodman from HAL Offshore to replace Spider Deck according to ONGC contract. The company also approves modification to a transaction with HAL Offshore to hike monetary capping limits to $50 million per annum.
Vedanta: The company’s arm Talwandi Sabo Power has signed a settlement agreement with SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation to resolve all long-standing disputes related to the EPC contracts for its 3x660 MW Thermal Power Project.
Engineers India: The company gets Rs 618 crore order from an Africa-based fertiliser company to provide project management consultancy services.
Waaree Energies: The company’s arm incorporates three wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Brainbees Solutions: The company’s arm Globalbees Brands increases stake in Healthyhey Foods to 79.6% from 60%
Steel Strips: The company updates that Naveen Sorot resigns as Chief Financial Officer.
ICICI Bank: The company gets RBI nod to buy additional 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC.
Rashtriya Chemical Fertilisers: The company starts operation of liquid carbon dioxide plant at Trombay unit. The production capacity of the Trombay plant is 100 MTPD.
JK Cement: The company updates that NCLT sanctions a scheme of amalgamation of arm Toshali Cements with company.
Apollo Hospitals: The company to acquire 30.58% IFC's stake in arm Apollo Health for Rs 1,254 crore. The company will also set up an oncology facility in Gurugram for Rs 573 crore.
Refex Industries: The company updates that MCA approves incorporation of arm Refex Mobility.
MAS Financial Services: The company has acquired 3.3 lakh equity shares in its subsidiary, MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance, by converting 33.33% of its 6% non-cumulative optionally convertible preference shares.
Muthoot Microfin: The company is to meet on Sept. 17 to consider and approve raising funds by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.
MSTC: The company reports that the Central Pollution Control Board has recommended the company for the development and operation of a National Electronic Trading Platform for Extended Producer Responsibility Certificates.
Senores Pharmaceuticals: The company has completed the acquisition of 8,454 equity shares of Havix Group Inc., with the final 540 shares being acquired through its wholly-owned US subsidiary.
UGRO Capital: The company is to meet on Sept. 17 to consider and approve raising funds by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: The company to consider raising funds by issuance of shares and others via private placement basis.
Ceigall India: The company emerges as lowest bidder for construction of roads for project cost of Rs 468 crore.
Blue Jet Health: The company’s promoter Akshay Arora sells 6.19% stake via offer for sale.
ASM Technologies: The company signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 250 crore to expand ESDM-related design-led manufacturing.
Religare Enterprises: The company allots 6.38 crore convertible warrants at Rs 235 per share and raises Rs 1,500 crore.
Himadri Specialty Chemical: The company invests additional AUD 15 lakh in Sicona Battery Tech via CCNS.
Karnataka Bank: The company updates that Abhishek Sankar Bagchi resigns as CFO effective Sept. 14. The company appoints Vijayakumar PH as CFO effective Sept. 15.
Gujarat State Petronet: Firm to hold shareholder meet on Oct 17 for amalgamation scheme, Shareholders' meet to consider scheme of amalgamation among multiple companies, including Gujarat Gas.
KRBL: Independent Director resigned over governance concerns.
Acme Solar: The firm terminated share purchase pact to acquire AK Renewable Infra Co, AK Renewable mutually agreed not to proceed with acquisition.
IPO Offering
Shringar House of Mangalsutra: The company manufactures and designs Mangalsutra in India. The public issue was subscribed to 37.07 times on day three. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (75 times), non-institutional investors (42.19 times), retail investors (13.21 times), employees (35.82 times).
Dev Accelerator: The company provides flexible office spaces, including co-working environments. The company's business model focuses on providing flexible workspace solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern businesses. The public issue was subscribed to 37.74 times on day three. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (14.26 times), non-institutional investors (48.16 times), retail investors (96.28 times), employees (12.20 times )
Urban Company: Urban Company is a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace offering home and beauty services. The public issue was subscribed to 62.22 times on day three. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (81.21 times), non-institutional investors (48.94 times), retail investors (25.81 times), employees (18.66 times).
Bulk & Block Deals
Greenlam Industries: Upanishad Trustee Advisory bought and Hydra Trading sold 94.3 lakh shares at Rs 240.6 apiece.
Cube Highways Trust: Ask Financial Holdings bought 84.75 lakh shares at Rs 133 apiece.
Tega Industries: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 5.15 lakh shares at Rs 1,963.20 apiece.
Corporate Actions
Interim Dividend: Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Indraprastha Gas, The Phoenix Mills, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Pharmalabs.
Stock Splits This Week: Zydus Wellness, GHV Infra Projects, Kesar Enterprises.
Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Glenmark Pharma, Dixon Tech, Hindustan Copper And More
Pledge Share Details
Axiscades Technologies: Jupiter Capital, the Promoter, pledged 25 lakh shares.
Paisalo Digital: Equilibrated Venture Cflow, the Promoter Group, acquired 45 lakh shares.
Trading Tweaks
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: BSE, CCL Products, Cochin Shipyard, Data Patterns, Kitex Garments, NDR Auto Components, Brightcom Group, Jai Corp, Rishabh Instruments
F&O Cues
Nifty Sep futures is up by 0.42% to 25,210.10 at a premium of 96 points.
Nifty Sep futures open interest down by 2.49%.
Nifty Options Sept. 16 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.
Securities in ban period: RBL Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, HFCL
Currency/Bond
The rupee settled 16 paise stronger at 88.28 against the US dollar on Friday. The yield on the 10-year bond, went up two basis points to close at 6.49%.