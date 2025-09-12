Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 12

Indian Renewable Energy Development: The company has raised Rs 453 crore by issuing perpetual bonds at a rate of 7.70% per annum.

NIIT Learning Systems: The company has been named one of the Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies for 2025 by Training Industry, Inc.

Piramal Enterprises: The company has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its Scheme of Merger, following a sanction order from the National Company Law Tribunal.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: The company's Memorandum of Association has been altered to increase its authorised share capital to Rs 600 crore, divided into 60 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

JBM Auto: The company’s arm JBM Ecolife Mobility has secured a $100 million capital investment from the International Financial Corporation.

JSW Infrastructure: The company’s arm JSW Port Logistics has acquired a brownfield rail siding project located in Kudathini, Ballari, Karnataka.

Infosys: The company has entered into a ten-year strategic alliance with HanesBrands to leverage AI-first platforms and generative AI technologies to drive efficiency, modernise core operations, and simplify the company’s IT landscape. The company approves a buyback worth Rs 18,000 crore, which represents 2.41% of the equity.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company has launched a new B2C lighting product named "Laser Ray DMaxx 60W Batten."

Travel Food Services: The company has won a new contract to operate 11 quick service restaurant outlets and one lounge and bar in the domestic terminal (T1) of the Cochin International Airport.

NBCC: The company signs MoU with RIICO for projects valued Rs 3,700 crore.

Bharat Forge: The company along with Windracers announce strategic MoU to advance UAV operations in India at DSEI UK 2025. The company’s arm Kalyani Strategic Systems has signed a landmark, first-of-its-kind contract with Gradeone subsidiary MP3 International to supply large calibre 155mm howitzer barrels and other critical spare parts to the UAE.

Marico: The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 46.02% of the paid-up share capital of HW Wellness Solution, the owner of the brand “True Elements.”

Cohance Lifesciences: The company updates that USFDA has completed a general current good manufacturing practices audit of the company’s API manufacturing facility in Jaggaiahpet, Andhra Pradesh, concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

String Metaverse: The company sells its entire stake in arm String AI IFSC to Axill LLC for Rs 1.8 crore.

Texmaco Rail: The company updates on amalgamation with Texmaco West Rail.

Sattva Engineering: The company gets an award of contract for Rs 125 crore order from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.

Indian Overseas Bank: The company updates on cuts in overnight MCLR by five basis points to 8%.

GMR Power Infra: The company informs that SC upholds tribunal ruling in favour of arm GMR Kamalanga Energy on coal allocation, Supreme Court dismisses appeals by two discoms against the company.

JSW Energy: The company has successfully commissioned 317 MW of renewable energy capacity with hydro capacity of 240 MW, solar capacity of 34 MW and wind capacity of 43 MW, taking the installed capacity to 13,097 MW.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company’s arm Mahindra Holdings has acquired the entire stakes in Mahindra & Mahindra Contech and PSL Media & Communications from Prudential Management & Services.

HFCL: The company has received approval from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the allotment of 1,000 acres of land in Sri Sathya Sai District to set up defence manufacturing facilities.

Rupa & Company: The company has issued and allotted 1,000 commercial papers, each with a face value of Rs 5 lakh, totaling Rs 50 crore at an annual discount rate of 6.28% to meet its working capital needs.

Brainbees Solutions: The company has made a second tranche investment of Rs 73 crore in its subsidiary Globalbees Brands by subscribing to 2,220 compulsory convertible preference shares. This investment increases the company's shareholding in Globalbees from 51.12% to 51.51%.

Vintage Coffee: The company approves allotment of 1.43 crore shares to NII & QIB, also approves allotment of 19 lakh fully convertible warrants to promoters & NIB.

NLC India: The company signs MoU with Khanij Bidesh India to develop critical & strategic mineral projects.

Insolation Energy: The company incorporates four wholly-owned arms as special purpose vehicles to set up solar power plants.

Lodha Developers: The company along with the Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding for a Rs 30,000 crore investment to develop a green integrated data centre park in Palava, Mumbai.

Stanley Lifestyles: The company has decided to revise its product prices across its 'Sofas & More' retail format with effect from September 12, 2025, with the price decrease being attributed to the upcoming festive season.

Sirca Paints India: The company's board of directors has approved the allotment of 19.84 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 379.50 each to the non-promoter group.

5Paisa Capital: The company reports that SEBI has issued a show-cause notice to the company, as it failed to pay the prescribed fee for registration certificate as research analyst.

Insolation Energy: The company’s arm Insolation Green Energy gets an order worth Rs 143 crore for supply of solar modules from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses.

Consolidated Construction: The company gets multiple orders worth Rs 180 crore for construction of buildings & factories.

JTL Industries: The company updates that Atul Garg resigns as chief financial officer and the company appoints Naveen Kumar Laroiya as CFO.