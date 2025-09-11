Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Pre-Open; Eicher Motors, RIL, Shipping Corp, RVNL In Focus

Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Pre-Open; Eicher Motors, RIL, Shipping Corp, RVNL In Focus
Catch all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 11.

Catch all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 11.

11 Sep 2025, 08:19 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open higher.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open higher. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
The NSE Nifty 50 will likely open with gains on Thursday. The crucial level for the Nifty 50 index 25,000 as the index couldn't sustain above it but traded near it most of the time in the previous session. Asian share indices were trading higher which will likely provide some support to Indian benchmark indices.
Dr. Reddy's Acquires J&J's Stugeron Portfolio For Rs 445 Crore, Enters Anti-Vertigo Segment

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday announced a deal with Johnson & Johnson affiliate Janssen Pharmaceutica NV to acquire its anti-vertigo drug under the 'Stugeron' brand for $50.5 million or Rs 445 crore.

The local drugmaker will acquire the 'Stugeron' brand, including its key local brands Stugeron FORTE and Stugeron PLUS, as well as its related assets across 18 markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, with India and Vietnam as key markets, according to a statement.

Gold Prices Consolidate 

Gold prices consolidated in Thursday's session. It hit a record high in the previous session as the possibility of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve continued to increase.

The bullion was trading 0.12% down at $3,636 an ounce.

How US Markets Perform Overnight?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit a record high as weak inflation data reaffirmed hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. US Producer Price Index fell 2.6% on the year in August compared to market expectation of 3.3%.

The S&P 500 rose to a record high of 6,555.97, and the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high of 22,000.97


Stock Market Today: F&O Cues

  • Nifty Sep futures is up by 0.52% to 25,079 at a premium of 106 points.

  • Nifty Sep futures open interest up by 1.77%.

  • Nifty Options Sept. 16 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.  

  • Securities in ban period: RBL Bank   

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Pre-Open; Eicher Motors, RIL, Shipping Corp, RVNL In Focus

Pre-Market Experts' View: Nifty Showing Early Signs Of Bearish Trend

"The RSI is hovering in the 55–60 range, comfortably away from overbought levels but flashing early signs of bearish divergence, as prices make higher highs without equivalent strength in momentum. First support lies near 24,850, where the EMAs converge with the lower trendline. A decisive break below this may open the door to 24,700–24,600, while a deeper fall towards 24,300 cannot be ruled out if 24,600 is breached."
Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth




