Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 4

Most markets in Asia-Pacific were trading with marginal gains in early trade Friday as investors await US non-farm payroll data, due to be published later today. The US jobless claims data did little to give clear cues about the Federal Reserve's monetary easing cycle.

Oil prices continued to rise as geopolitical tensions rose in the West Asia, which pressured benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific.

The Nikkei 225 was 119.38 points or 0.31% higher at 38,671.44, and the S&P ASX 200 was 90.90 points or 1.11% lower at 8,114.30 as of 06:25 a.m.

US stocks closed lower on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims increased more than projected and tensions remained high in the Middle East.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.17% and 0.04% lower, respectively on Thursday. The Down Jones Industrial Average ended 0.44% lower.

Brent crude was trading 0.12% higher at $77.71 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.02% at $2,656.55 an ounce as of 06:27 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.26% or 65.50 points lower at 25,458.50 as of 06:30 a.m.