Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 23

The three main Wall Street indices opened lower on Tuesday, as S&P 500 was dipped 0.41% at 5,830.13 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also fell 0.46% to 18,454.13.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average also opened lower, 0.80% to open at 42,931.60.

Brent crude was trading 2.50% higher at $76.15 a barrel. Gold spot rose 0.90% to $2,744.21 an ounce.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex closed at the lowest level in over two months on Tuesday as the share price of heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged. Broad-based weakness in US stocks and Asian and European shares due to concern about the pace of unwinding of monetary conditions in the US also seeped into the Indian markets.

The Nifty 50 ended 309 points or 1.25% down at 24,472.10, and the Sensex closed 930.55 or 1.15% down at 80,220.72, the lowest level since Aug 14.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 17th consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 21st straight session. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,978.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 21,545.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 84.076 against the US dollar.